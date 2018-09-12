Tikehau Capital : announces the appointment of Ephraïm Marquer as Group Head of Compliance

Regulatory News:
Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and
investment group, announces the appointment of Ephraïm Marquer as Group
Head of Compliance.
The appointment of Ephraïm Marquer reflects Tikehau Capital’s efforts to
ensure there is an enhanced level of compliance across the Group’s eight
offices.
Ephraïm Marquer will report directly to the Management Board. He will be
responsible for ensuring that the Group’s activities comply with the
industry’s most stringent legislative, regulatory and administrative
requirements.
Ephraïm Marquer, aged 49, holds a master’s degree in real estate and
wealth management from KEDGE Business School Bordeaux, and a master’s
degree (DEA) in political science from Université Paris 2
Panthéon-Assas. Since 2008, he has worked as Global Head of Compliance
at BNP Paribas Asset Management.
From 2005 to 2008, he served as Head of Employee Savings, Retirement
Savings and Private Equity at the French Association of Financial
Management (AFG), and later as both Director of Asset Management. He has
previous experience as a project manager in charge of employee savings
and private equity at the Commission des opérations de bourse
(COB), before being appointed as Head of the management and distribution
techniques division of the asset management department at the Autorité
des marchés financiers (AMF)1.
He began his career in 1998 at Crédit Agricole Indosuez as a portfolio
manager in private banking.
About Tikehau Capital
Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €14.2bn
(as at March 31, 2018) worth of assets under management and shareholder
equity of €2.5bn (as at December 31, 2017). The Group invests in various
classes of assets (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid
strategies), particularly through its asset management subsidiary
Tikehau IM, on behalf of both institutional and private investors.
Tikehau Capital is controlled by its managers and leading institutional
partners and employs 220 staff (as at March 31, 2018) in its Paris,
London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.
Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code:
FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).
www.tikehaucapital.com
1 The AMF is the French securities market regulator; it was
previously known as the COB.
