Tiki Dog® Launches Three New Wet Pet Food Lines

06/06/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

Tiki Dog® Whole Foods, Tiki Dog® Wildz and Tiki Dog® Hearty Offer Dogs More Variety

Tiki Pets®, leader of gourmet whole foods for pets, announced today the addition of three new wet dog food lines, all continuing to offer complete and balanced nutrition. Tiki Dog® Whole Foods, Tiki Dog® Wildz and Tiki Dog® Hearty will be joining the lineup to offer pets even more variety in their wholesome diets.

Tiki Dog Whole Foods offers dogs hand-packed high protein whole foods with shredded chicken and gourmet seafood, such as shrimp and crab, plus nutritious kale and brown rice in a luscious consommé. These products are made with non-GMO ingredients and no animal by-products, corn, wheat, soy or artificial preservatives, colors or flavors.

“Wet food is an important part of a dog’s diet as it provides hydration, flavor and can add variety to their diet,” says Laura Bogart, Senior Brand Manager. “In addition, the large can format is appealing to pet owners for convenience, and allows for enough food for a hungry dog – as well as drives sales in the wet food category – 75% of wet dog food is sold in large cans.”

Tiki Dog Whole Foods is available in 13.6oz cans and in delicious flavors such as Chicken Recipe in Chicken Consommé, Chicken Recipe in Lobster Consommé, Chicken Recipe in Crab Consommé, Chicken and Tuna in Chicken Consommé. These flavors have a MSRP of $4.39.

Tiki Dog® Wildz brings dogs real, clean and ethically-sourced ingredients from New Zealand, with more than 90% of protein in each variant. The products include free-range venison, cage-free duck, as well as grass-fed lamb and beef, all sourced from New Zealand – known for its high quality meat products and highest animal welfare standards in the world. This line contains no grains, artificial color or preservatives and is sold in 13.2oz cans. Flavors include Venison, Duck, Lamb and Beef and have a MSRP of $4.99.

Tiki Dog® Hearty brings dogs ready-to-serve homestyle meals with shredded meats and diced vegetables, provide your pet with the ultimate comfort foods in satisfying recipes. These products contain no animal by-products, grains, corn, soy, white potatoes or artificial colors and flavors. These 12.5oz cans, MSRP of $2.99, are available in flavors such as Summer Grill, Winter Stew, Autumn Feast and Spring Grill – providing seasonal flavors and ingredients that dogs will enjoy, such as chicken, beef, lamb, apples, pumpkin, carrots and peas.

These three new wet food lines for dogs will be available in July at various points of sale.

About Tiki Pets
Launched in 2005, Tiki Pets is a range of minimally processed, premium foods made with real ingredients carefully chosen just for dogs and cats. High-quality protein is always the #1 ingredient, coming from animal sources, like Alaskan salmon, chicken, lamb, egg, ahi tuna and whole prawns. Ultra-nutritious superfoods, like kale, spinach, pumpkin, carrots and flaxseed, give cats and small dogs a boost of vitamins, minerals and fatty acids. No animal by-products, corn, white potatoes, wheat, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives are used in any Tiki Pets products.


© Business Wire 2019
