Tiki Pets : Launches Innovative Raw Dog Food Line

07/02/2019 | 03:36pm EDT

Brand Also Expands Offerings in Raw Cat Food Line

Tiki Pets ®, leader of gourmet whole foods for pets, announced today the addition of Tiki Dog® Raw – a line of uncooked, pure protein dog food, without added fruits, vegetables or grains. In addition, the brand is expanding the Tiki Cat® Raw cat food line with new proteins being added.

Tiki Dog Raw offers dogs the protein they crave in its purest form by offering high-quality raw meat with superior palatability.

“Tiki Dog Raw is complete and balanced nutrition, with no fillers like fruits, vegetables or grains. In addition, the food includes flavorful, mineral-rich bone broth, and carefully sourced non-GMO ingredients,” says Laura Bogart, brand manager for Tiki Pets. “Our research tells us dog owners are looking for high-protein, minimally processed dog food – this provides the solution in a convenient and safe package.”

Tiki Dog Raw is available in 24oz tubs, stored frozen after being high-pressure pasteurized, making it easy to scoop for portion control. Flavors include Chicken with Chicken Bone Broth, Duck with Turkey Bone Broth and Beef with Beef Bone Broth.

In addition, recently-launched Tiki Cat Raw, is expanding its protein offerings by adding Lamb, Duck with Turkey Bone Broth and Pumpkin, and Quail with Turkey Bone Broth to their well-received raw cat food line. Previous flavors include Chicken and Turkey Liver options.

Both raw food lines include a duck option for older pets or those with decreased renal function. “Duck is a low phosphorous option for pets and added pumpkin in this recipe provides a source of fiber as well,” says Bogart. “Added Glucosamine Chondroitin assists with joint health in older pets as well.”

Tiki Cat Raw and Tiki Dog Raw undergo High Pressure Pasteurization (HPP) for food safety and its resealable packaging allows it to maintain its freshness and provides safe storage. In addition, the product is made at a proprietary SQF3 Certified manufacturing plant, in full compliance with regulatory requirements and in a controlled environment specifically designed for the production of raw meat products. The products are pasteurized after packaging to eliminate risk of recontamination and the BPA-free tubs reduce freezer burn.

“We gave this packaging a lot of thought and aimed for making feeding raw easy and convenient for pet owners, as well as safe for pets,” says Bogart.

Tiki Cat Raw will be available this fall at retailers in two sizes: eight ounces or 24 ounces. Tiki Cat Raw Quail has an MSRP of $7.49 and $18.99, respectively. Tiki Cat Raw Lamb and Duck have an MSRP of $6.49 and $16.99, respectively. Tiki Dog Raw will be available this fall in 24 ounces. Tiki Dog Raw Chicken and Beef have an MSRP of $15.99 and Tiki Dog Raw Duck has an MSRP of $16.99.

About Tiki Pets

Launched in 2005, Tiki Pets is a range of minimally processed, premium foods made with real ingredients carefully chosen just for dogs and cats. High-quality protein is always the #1 ingredient, coming from animal sources, like Alaskan salmon, chicken, lamb, egg, ahi tuna and whole prawns. Ultra-nutritious superfoods, like kale, spinach, pumpkin, carrots and flaxseed, give cats and small dogs a boost of vitamins, minerals and fatty acids. No animal by-products, corn, white potatoes, wheat, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives are used in any Tiki Pets products.


© Business Wire 2019
