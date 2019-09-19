Log in
Tile's Finding Technology Embedded into Skullcandy's New, Premium Headphones, Crusher® ANC

09/19/2019 | 11:01am EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile, the leading cloud-based finding platform, has again partnered with Skullcandy, the original lifestyle audio brand, to add Tile functionality into Skullcandy’s newest, premium headphones, Crusher ANC.

Crusher ANC, which combines Skullcandy’s Sensory Bass technology with Active Noise Cancellation and Personal Sound, offers users Tile finding power straight out of the box. Once activated through the Tile app, Crusher ANC users can ring their headphones when within Bluetooth range or tap into the world’s largest lost and found community when truly lost.

“Skullcandy continues to set the standard when it comes to offering features and functionality that perfectly align with their users’ lifestyle and needs,” said Bryan Rodrigues, VP of Marketing, Tile. “By adding Tile functionality into Crusher ANC, Skullcandy has provided their customers with a simple-to-use and free way to protect their investment.”

“With Crusher ANC, we’ve combined three unique technologies to create deeper dimensions of sound in our most premium headphones. We are excited to continue our partnership with Tile so that we can provide this added value to our fans,” said Jessica Klodnicki, CMO at Skullcandy.

Tile currently works with more than 20 partners across categories including audio, travel, chip, health and more. By embedding its finding technology directly into third-party products, Tile continues to strengthen its network, grows the leading lost and found community and help consumers find and protect items they care about.

About Tile
Tile gives everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its vast community that spans 230 countries and territories, Tile’s cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. The global Tile community helps locate more than five million unique items every day. The company is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com.

About Skullcandy
Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand that lives by its mission to not just listen to music but to feel it. Founded at the intersection of music and boardsports, Skullcandy drives innovation in audio experiences from groundbreaking technology in its headphones to once in a lifetime music events featuring emerging artists that inspire and move its culture forward. Based in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally with international offices in Tokyo, Zurich, London, Shenzhen and Vancouver, as well as through partners in some of the most important cultural hubs in the world. The company's website can be found at https://www.skullcandy.com.

Tile Media Contact
Jade Castro   
jade.castro@tile.com

Skullcandy Media Contact
Courtney Greenberg
Courtney_Greenberg@dkcnews.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
