Till Capital : INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018

Notice of Non-review of Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements The attached interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of Till Capital Ltd.'s ("Till") management and have been approved by theAudit Committee ofTill.Till's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. TILL CAPITAL LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Stated in US dollars) Three Months Ended March 31 Note 2019 2018 Revenue Insurance premiums written 6 $ 18,362,525 $ 16,578,941 Insurance premiums ceded to reinsurers 6 (17,956,376) (16,109,624) Net insurance premiums written 406,149 469,317 Change in unearned premiums (76,020) (145,515) Net insurance premiums earned 330,129 323,802 Investment income (loss), net 4(c) 4,582 (1,931,871) Other revenue 137,973 167,369 472,684 (1,440,700) Expenses Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses 10,312,202 9,029,065 Losses and loss adjustment expenses ceded to reinsurers (10,121,449) (8,844,747) Net losses and loss adjustment expenses 5(b) 190,753 184,318 General and administrative expenses 157,056 416,560 Salaries and benefits 264,760 286,691 Stock-based compensation 12 - 505 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 745 (2,076) Other expenses 2,485 2,074 615,799 888,072 Share of net losses of equity method investment - (22,824) Loss before income tax $ (143,115) $ (2,351,596) Income tax expense (2,256) (9,488) Net loss $ (145,371) $ (2,361,084) Loss attributable to: Shareholders of Till Capital Ltd. (127,313) (2,344,248) Non-controlling interests (18,058) (16,836) Net loss $ (145,371) $ (2,361,084) Basic and diluted loss per restricted voting share attributable to the $(0.04) $(0.71) shareholders of Till Capital Ltd. Weighted average number of restricted voting shares outstanding 3,191,462 3,290,884 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 3 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Stated in US dollars) Three Months Ended March 31 Note 2019 2018 Net loss $ (145,371) $ (2,361,084) Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in cumulative foreign exchange translation adjustment 156,317 (408,578) Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale investments 4(d) 122,017 (74,981) Reclassification of realized gain from available for sale investments 4(d) (73,647) - Other comprehensive income (loss) 204,687 (483,559) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 59,316 $ (2,844,643) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of Till Capital Ltd. 74,038 (2,768,247) Non-controlling interests (14,722) (76,396) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 59,316 $ (2,844,643) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 4 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Stated in US dollars) March 31, December 31, Note 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,604,514 $ 10,251,114 Investments 4(a) 10,458,858 10,541,452 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses ceded 5 10,521,588 9,879,699 Unearned premiums ceded 6 13,385,611 11,814,767 Premiums receivable and reinsurance recoverables 15,161,136 14,042,266 Deferred policy acquisition costs 7 2,040,252 1,939,853 Assets held for sale 3 5,126,792 5,119,702 Property, plant, and equipment 40,480 44,457 Royalty and mineral interests 8 506,180 506,180 Deferred income tax asset 281,374 275,619 Goodwill 9 325,238 316,411 Other assets 10 693,924 681,162 Total assets $ 69,145,947 $ 65,412,682 Liabilities Reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 5 15,126,485 14,411,889 Unearned premiums 6 15,400,485 13,714,347 Reinsurance payables 15,332,538 14,133,878 Unearned commissions 2,172,209 2,091,136 Liabilities held for sale 3 3,187 23,425 Accounts payable and other liabilities 11 245,091 231,371 Total liabilities $ 48,279,995 $ 44,606,046 Shareholders' equity Share capital 3,191 3,191 Contributed surplus 40,621,440 40,621,440 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,485,385) (1,686,736) Deficit (18,423,241) (18,295,928) Equity attributable to shareholders of Till Capital Ltd. 20,716,005 20,641,967 Non-controlling interests 149,947 164,669 Total shareholders' equity $ 20,865,952 $ 20,806,636 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 69,145,947 $ 65,412,682 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. The interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the Audit Committee on May 23, 2019 and signed on their behalf by: /s/ Wayne Kauth Wayne Kauth, Director 5 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Stated in US dollars) Capital Stock Accumulated Equity Non- other attributable to Shares Amount Contributed comprehensive Deficit shareholders of controlling Total surplus income (loss) Till Capital Ltd. interests Balance, December 31, 2017 3,290,884 $ 3,291 $ 40,619,841 $ (945,848) $ (16,505,928) $ 23,171,356 $ 104,361 $ 23,275,717 Net loss - - - - (2,344,248) (2,344,248) (16,836) (2,361,084) Other comprehensive loss - - - (423,999) - (423,999) (59,560) (483,559) Total comprehensive loss - - - (423,999) (2,344,248) (2,768,247) (76,396) (2,844,643) Stock-based compensation - - 505 - - 505 - 505 Balance, March 31, 2018 3,290,884 $ 3,291 $ 40,620,346 $ (1,369,847) $ (18,850,176) $ 20,403,614 $ 27,965 $ 20,431,579 Balance, December 31, 2018 3,191,462 $ 3,191 $ 40,621,440 $ (1,686,736) $ (18,295,928) $ 20,641,967 $ 164,669 $ 20,806,636 Net loss - - - - (127,313) (127,313) (18,058) (145,371) Other comprehensive income - - - 201,351 - 201,351 3,336 204,687 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - - 201,351 (127,313) 74,038 (14,722) 59,316 Balance, March 31, 2019 3,191,462 $ 3,191 $ 40,621,440 $ (1,485,385) $ (18,423,241) $ 20,716,005 $ 149,947 $ 20,865,952 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 6 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Stated in US dollars) Three Months Ended March 31 Note 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities (145,371) (2,361,084) Net loss $ $ Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,375 76,193 Stock-based compensation 12 - 505 Investment (income) loss 4(c) (4,582) 1,931,871 Loss on equity method investment - 22,824 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in premiums receivable and reinsurance recoverables (829,911) 388,537 Decrease in unpaid losses, LAE, and amounts ceded, net (22,031) (15,576) Increase in reinsurance payables 908,187 102,850 Increase in unearned commissions 37,618 69,483 Increase in deferred policy acquisition costs (60,204) (106,581) Increase in unearned premiums and unearned premiums ceded 76,020 145,515 Increase in accounts payable and other liabilities 13,720 577,453 Other working capital changes (33,000) 12,803 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (55,179) 844,793 Cash flows from investing activities Sales of investments 74,878,420 32,792,556 Purchases of investments (74,376,254) (34,911,996) Purchases of equity index futures, net 4(c) (107,391) (1,329,743) Purchases of equity method investment - (115,874) Exploration and evaluation costs capitalized (7,090) - Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net - (7,039) Development costs capitalization - (75,034) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 387,685 (3,647,130) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 332,506 (2,802,337) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 20,894 (116,694) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 10,251,114 9,549,062 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 10,604,514 $ 6,630,031 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 7 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) NATURE OF OPERATIONS

Till was incorporated under the laws of Bermuda on August 20, 2012 under the name Resource Holdings Ltd. On March 19, 2014, Resource Holdings Ltd. changed its name to Till Capital Ltd. in accordance with Till's bye-laws and Section 10 of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981, as amended. Till is an exempted holding company with its principal place of business and registered office at Crawford House, 50 Cedar Avenue, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. Till's registered agent is Compass Administration Services Ltd.

Till was formed to respond to the market need for more capacity for certain types of insurance and reinsurance. Resource Re Ltd. ("RRL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Till, was incorporated in Bermuda in August 2012 and licensed as a Class 3A insurance company in Bermuda by the Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") in August 2013. RRL currently has no reinsurance contracts in effect.

On May 15, 2015, Till acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Omega Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Holdings"), a privately-held Toronto, Canada based holding company, including its subsidiaries, Omega General Insurance Company ("Omega"), a fully licensed insurance company, and Focus Group Inc. ("Focus"), an insurance consulting and services company.

The business strategy for both RRL and Holdings is to produce underwriting profits and investment-related returns by investing reinsurance premiums and corporate capital.

These interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 were approved and authorized for issue by Till's Audit Committee on May 23, 2019. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Statement of compliance

These interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). These interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements comply with IAS 34; however, they do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements.

The accounting policies applied in these interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are presented below and are based on IFRS issued and applicable as of May 23, 2019, the date the Audit Committee approved the financial statements. The accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

These interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with Till's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. Those financial statements disclose information for the year ended December 31, 2018 that is material to the understanding of these interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

These interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on an historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments and stock-based awards that have been measured at fair value.

Basic and diluted income (loss) per restricted voting share are calculated on Till's income (loss) attributed to Till's shareholders divided by the weighted average number of Till restricted voting shares outstanding during the period. Held for sale and discontinued operation

In the third quarter of 2017, Till initiated a plan to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary Holdings, including Holdings' subsidiaries, Omega and Focus, all of which are based in Canada. As a result of that decision, Holdings was required 8 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) to be classified as held for sale and was also required to be considered a discontinued operation. However, in the fourth quarter of 2018,Till's Board of Directors and management concluded: i) a sale of Holdings was unlikely to be completed in one year, ii) Holdings no longer qualified as held for sale, and iii) Holdings be classified as a continuing operation for the year ended December 31, 2018. In accordance with IFRS 5, Non-currentAssets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, the results of Holdings previously presented in discontinued operations have been reclassified and included in loss from continuing operations for all periods presented herein. Use of estimates

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts and other disclosures in these interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Amounts in the interimunauditedcondensedconsolidatedfinancialstatementsrepresentTill'sbestestimatesandassumptions;however, theactualamountscoulddiffermateriallyfromthoseestimates.Till'sprincipaluseofestimatesandassumptionsinclude fair value determination of certain investments and assessment of other than temporary impairment, valuation of royalty and mineral interests, valuation of intangibles, assessment of goodwill impairment, projection of unpaid loss and loss expense adjustment reserves, assessment of reinsurance recoverable including any provision for uncollectible reinsurance, and valuation of deferred income tax assets.

Estimates are made for both the expected ultimate cost of claims reported at the reporting date and for the expected ultimate cost of claims incurred but not yet reported at the reporting date ("IBNR"). A significant amount of time may pass before the ultimate claim costs can be established with certainty, and, for some types of insurance policies, IBNR claims form the majority of the liability in the accompanying interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position.

The ultimate cost of outstanding claims is estimated by using a range of actuarial claim projection techniques. The principal assumption underlying those techniques is that a company's past claims development experience can be used to project future claims development and hence ultimate claim costs. Those techniques extrapolate the development of paid and incurred losses based on the observed development of earlier years and expected loss ratios. Large claims are usually separately addressed either by being reserved at the value of loss adjuster estimates or are separately projected to estimate their future development. Additional qualitative judgment is used to assess the extent to which past trends may not apply in the future when estimating the ultimate cost of claims.

Estimates are also made for the portion of the ultimate cost of outstanding claims that will be recoverable from reinsurance ceded policies.

Theapplicationofthepurchasemethodofaccountingforbusinesscombinationsrequirestheuseofsignificantestimates and assumptions in determining the fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed to properly allocate the purchase price. The estimates of the fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable using established valuation techniques that consider a number of factors.Assets acquired and liabilities assumed in connection with business combinations are recorded based on their respective fair values at the date of acquisition. Goodwill is calculated as the excess of the cost of the acquired entity over the net fair value of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed.

The fair values of quoted investments are determined based on the closing prices on the last business day of the reporting period from recognized exchanges (e.g., Nasdaq, the New York Stock Exchange, etc.), recognized indices, or pricing vendors. Securities that do not have quoted prices available in active markets are valued using observable inputs such as quoted prices in inactive markets, quoted prices in active markets for similar instruments, benchmark interest rates, broker quotes, and other relevant inputs.

Till estimates the provision for income taxes and the composition of its deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities. Till's operations are, in part, subject to foreign tax laws where interpretations, regulations, and legislation are complex and subject to change. As a result, there are usually some tax matters in question that may, on resolution in the future, result in adjustments to the amount of current or deferred income tax assets or liabilities, and those adjustments may be material to Till's financial position and results of operations. 9 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) The determination of the ability of Till to utilize tax losses carried forward to offset income taxes payable in the future and to utilize temporary differences that will reverse in the future requires management to exercise judgment and make assumptions about Till's future performance. Management is required to assess whether Till is more likely than not able to benefit from those tax losses and temporary differences. Changes in the timing of revenue, economic conditions, metal prices, and other factors having an impact on future taxable income streams could result in revisions to the estimates of benefits to be realized or Till's assessments of its ability to utilize tax losses before expiry. Those revisions could result in material adjustments to the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Basis of consolidation

The accompanying interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Till and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, together with its controlling interest in Silver Predator Corp. ("SPD"), accounted for as described below.

All intercompany transactions and balances between Till and its subsidiaries have been eliminated in consolidation.

Where necessary, adjustments are made to the results of the subsidiaries to bring their accounting policies in sync with those used by Till. Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are entities that Till controls, either directly or indirectly. Control is defined as the exposure, or rights, to variable returns from involvement with an investee and the ability to affect those returns through power over the investee. Power over an investee exists when Till has existing rights that give it the ability to direct the activities that significantly affect the investee's returns. That control is, generally, evidenced through owning more than 50% of the voting rights or currently exercisable potential voting rights of a company's share capital.

Till's significant subsidiaries at March 31, 2019 are as follows: Proportion Country of Functional of Name of Subsidiary Ownership Principal Activity Incorporation Currency Interest Resource Re Ltd. Bermuda US 100% Reinsurance Silver Predator Corp. Canada Canadian 64% Mineral exploration Omega Insurance Holdings, Inc. Canada Canadian 100% Holding company Omega General Insurance Company Canada Canadian 100% Insurance Focus Group Inc. Canada Canadian 100% Insurance consulting Till Capital US Holding Corp. USA US 100% Holding company Till Management Company USA US 100% Investment management Golden Predator US Holding Corp. USA US 100% Management services Springer Mining Company USA US 100% Mineral exploration Currency translation and foreign exchange

Till has determined the US dollar to be its functional currency. Transactions denominated in currencies other than the functional currency are reported using the exchange rates prevailing on the dates of the transactions. At each financial statement date, monetary items denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rates prevailing on the financial statement date. Non-monetary items that are measured at historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Exchange differences arising on the settlement of monetary items, and on the translation of monetary items, are recognized in the period in which they occur. 10 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) For the purpose of presenting these interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, the assets and liabilities of Till's foreign operations, being those entities that have a functional currency different from that of Till, are translated into US dollars at the rate of exchange prevailing at the end of the reporting period. Opening balances inshareholders'equityaretranslatedattheirhistoricrates.Transactionsinshareholders'equityandincomeandexpenses are translated at the average exchange rates for the period where those rates approximate the rates on the dates of transactions, and, where exchange differences occur, they are recognized as a component of equity. The exchange rates used in converting Canadian dollars to US dollars were as follows: Three Months Ended March 31 2019 2018 Exchange rate at period end US$1 = Cdn$1.3363 US$1 = Cdn$1.2894 Average exchange rate for the period US$1 = Cdn$1.3295 US$1 = Cdn$1.2647 Cash and cash equivalents

For the purposes of the interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position, cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand, demand deposits, and short-termhighly-liquid investments with an initial maturity of three months or less that are readily convertible into cash and that are subject to insignificant risk of changes in value. Financial instrument contracts

Till classifies or designates all of its financial assets as either available for sale ("AFS"), held for trading ("HFT"), loans, or receivables. Till classifies or designates all of its financial liabilities as other financial liabilities.

AFS financial assets include Government debt securities, corporate bond exchange traded funds, and equity securities, all of which are intended to be held for an indefinite period of time, and which may be sold in response to needs for liquidity or in response to changes in market conditions. AFS financial assets are reported at fair value on the interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position from the trade date (i.e., the date that Till commits to purchase or sell the financial asset).Any subsequent changes in fair values are reported, net of income taxes, in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") until the financial asset is disposed of or has become impaired. When anAFS financial asset is disposed of, or has become impaired, the accumulated fair value adjustments recognized in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI") are transferred to net investment income and a corresponding adjustment (net of income taxes) is made to OCI.

Aprovision for impairment for AFS financial assets is established when there is objective evidence that the investment is impaired. Objective evidence of impairment for debt securities would include one or more loss events that occurred after initial recognition that has an impact on the estimated future cash flows of the debt security. Objective evidence of impairment for corporate bond exchange traded funds includes a significant, a prolonged, or a significant and prolonged decline in the fair value of an investment below cost. Till considers an unrealized loss of 5.0% or more to be significant, an unrealized loss of 18 consecutive months to be prolonged, and an unrealized loss of 2.5% or more for 12 consecutive months to be significant and prolonged.

HFT financial assets include equity securities, all of which are held for active trading. HFT financial assets are reported at fair value on the interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position from the trade date (i.e., the date that Till commits to purchase or sell the financial asset). Any subsequent changes in fair values are reported in the interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of net income (loss).

Financial assets classified or designated as loans or receivables are reported at fair value on the interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position from the issuance date and are subsequently reported at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method.Aprovision for impairment for loans or receivables is established when there is objective evidence that a loan or receivable is impaired. 11 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Financialliabilitiesclassifiedordesignatedasotherfinancialliabilitiesarereportedatfairvalueontheinterimunaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position from the issuance date and are subsequently reported at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. Insurance contracts Product classification

An insurance contract is a contract where an insurance company (the insurer) has accepted insurance risk from another party (the policyholder) by agreeing to compensate the policyholder if a specified uncertain future event (the insured event) adversely affects the policyholder. As a general guideline, the insurance company determines whether it has insurance risk by comparing expected benefits payable if the insured event occurs with expected benefits payable if the insured event does not occur. An insurance contract can also transfer financial risk.

Once a contract has been classified as an insurance contract, it remains classified as an insurance contract for the remainder of its lifetime, even if the insurance risk reduces during that period. Premium revenue and unearned premiums

Insurance premiums written are recognized on the date that coverage begins. For short-term insurance contracts with fixed expiry dates, those written premiums are deferred as unearned premiums and recognized in earned premiums on a pro rata basis over the term of the contracts. For long-term insurance contracts with no fixed expiry dates, those written premiums are deferred as unearned premiums until the insured event has occurred and the premium becomes due from the policyholder.

Insurance premiums written and insurance premiums earned also include any adjustments arising in the accounting period for premiums receivable with respect to business written in prior accounting periods.

Insurance premiums ceded to reinsurers are recorded, deferred as reinsurance assets, and recognized in earned premiums on the same basis as the underlying insurance contracts being reinsured.

Reinsurance premiums are included in income calculated on a pro rata basis over the term of the underlying insurance policies. Reinsurers' share of unearned premiums are recognized as assets using principles consistent with the method for establishing the related unearned premium liability. Unpaid claims and adjustment expenses

The provision for unpaid claims includes loss adjustment expenses and represents the estimated amount required to settle all reported claims incurred. Provision is also made for claims incurred but not reported based on the type of business written. Those amounts are discounted to recognize the time value of money. Those estimates are also reviewed and updated periodically, with resulting adjustments, if any, included in current income.

The computation of unpaid claims takes into account the time value of money using market discount rates based on the underlying investment portfolio.

The process of determining the provision for unpaid claims necessarily involves risks that the actual results may deviate from the reported best estimates. Those risks vary in proportion to the length of the estimation period and the volatility of each component comprising the liabilities. To recognize the uncertainty in establishing those best estimates and to allow for possible deterioration in experience, actuaries are required to use explicit margins for adverse deviation in assumptions for asset defaults, reinvestment risk, claims development, and recoverability of reinsurance balances.

Reinsurers'shares of unpaid claims, net of any required provisions for doubtful amounts, are recognized as assets using principles consistent with the method for establishing the related unpaid claim liability. 12 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Acquisition expenses

Commissions, premium taxes, and other expenses relating directly to the acquisition of premiums are deferred and amortized over the terms of the related policies to the extent they are considered recoverable from unearned premiums.

At the end of each reporting period, a liability adequacy test is performed to determine whether unearned premiums, net of deferred policy acquisition costs, are sufficient to cover the estimated future costs associated with the unexpired period of the insurance policies.Any deficiencies are recognized immediately as a reduction in deferred acquisition expenses. Any portion of the estimated future costs in excess of the deferred policy acquisition costs would be accrued as a liability. Reinsurance

Reinsurancebalancesarereportedontheinterimunauditedcondensedconsolidatedstatementsoffinancialposition and in the interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) on a gross basis to recognize the credit risk related to reinsurance and related obligations to policyholders. Assumption reinsurance transactions

Apremiumischargedtootherinsurancecompaniesforassumingtheliabilitiesonanacceptedportfolioofinsurance contracts.

When the underlying insurance policies are fully expired, the premium is recognized as income on the date when it is determined that the risks and rewards relating to the portfolio liabilities have transferred to Till. At the same time, Till records the actuarially determined estimate of unpaid claims, including adjustment expenses, the impact of any existing reinsurance on the portfolio transferred, and other costs of the transaction are recorded.

During the period when the underlying insurance policies are not fully expired, the premium is recognized as income on a pro rata basis over the term of the remaining underlying insurance policies. The impact of any reinsurance ceded on the portfolio is recognized as an expense at the time the reinsurance contract is entered into. Mineral interests

Costs directly related to the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties are capitalized once the legal rights to explore the mineral properties are acquired or obtained. When the technical and commercial viability of a mineral resourcehavebeendemonstratedandadevelopmentdecisionhasbeenmade,thecapitalizedcostsoftherelatedproperty are transferred to mining assets and depreciated using the units-of-production method on commencement of production.

If it is determined that capitalized acquisition, exploration, and evaluation costs are not recoverable, or the property is abandoned,ormanagementhasdeterminedthereisanimpairmentinvalue,thepropertyiswrittendowntoitsrecoverable amount.Mineralpropertiesarereviewedforimpairmentwhenfactsandcircumstancessuggestthatthecarryingamounts may exceed their recoverable amounts.

From time to time, Till acquires or disposes of properties pursuant to the terms of option agreements. Options are exercisableentirelyatthediscretionoftheoptioneeand,accordingly,arerecordedasmineralpropertycostsorrecoveries when the payments are made or received. After all costs relating to a property have been recovered, further payments received are reported as an exploration expense recovery in the interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). Property, plant, and equipment

Property, plant, and equipment are carried at cost less accumulated depreciation and any impairment charges. Depreciation is recorded on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful life of the asset. Residual values and useful 13 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) lives are reviewed annually. Impairment losses and gains and losses on disposals of property, plant, and equipment are reported in the interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). Impairment of assets

Assets are reviewed for impairment when events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable.

Impairment is assessed at the level of cash-generating units ("CGU") that are identified as the smallest identifiable group of assets that generates cash inflows and that are largely independent of the cash inflows from other assets. When an impairment review is undertaken, the recoverable amount is assessed by reference to the higher of value in use and fair value less costs of disposal ("FVLCD").

The value in use is the net present value of expected future cash flows of the relevant CGU in its current condition, both from continuing use and ultimate disposal. For value in use, recent cost levels are considered, together with expected changes in costs that are compatible with the current condition of the business and that meet the requirements of IFRS.

The best evidence of FVLCD is the value obtained from an active market or binding sale agreement. Where neither exists, FVLCD is based on the best information available to correlate with the amount a market participant would pay for the CGU in an arm's length transaction. That amount is often estimated using discounted cash flow techniques. Revenue from contracts with customers

Revenue from contracts with customers is based on the principle that revenue is recognized when control of goods or services are transferred to a customer. For consulting and management services revenue, Till recognizes revenue over the term of the relevant agreements as customers simultaneously receive and consume the benefits provided by Till's services as Till performs them. Taxation

Income tax expense comprises current and deferred income tax. Current income tax and deferred income tax are recognized in income or loss except to the extent that they relate to items recognized directly in equity or in OCI.

Current income tax is the expected tax payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted as of the reporting date.

Deferred income tax is recognized in respect of unused tax losses and credits, as well as temporary differences between thecarryingamountsofassetsandliabilitiesforfinancialreportingpurposesandtheamountsusedfortaxationpurposes. Deferred income tax is measured at the tax rates that are expected to be applied to temporary differences when they reverse, based on enacted or substantively enacted laws as of the reporting date. The carrying amounts of deferred income tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred income tax asset to be realized.

Adeferred income tax asset is recognized for unused tax losses, tax credits, and deductible temporary differences, only to the extent that it is probable that future taxable income will be available against which they can be utilized.

Deferred income tax is not recognized for the initial recognition of assets or liabilities in a transaction that is not a businesscombinationandthataffectsneitheraccountingnortaxableprofitorloss,anddifferencesrelatingtoinvestments in subsidiaries, associates, and joint arrangements to the extent it is probable they will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Employee benefits

Wages, salaries, and related benefits are accrued in the period in which the employees provide the associated services. 14 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Segment reporting

Till operates in a single segment, that being insurance. New standard adopted and standards and interpretations not yet adopted IFRS 16, Leases ("IFRS 16")

IFRS 16, under which all leases are to be included on the balance sheets of lessees, except for those that meet the limited exception criteria set forth therein, was adopted effective for the year ending December 31, 2019 with no material impact on Till's interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. IFRS 9, Financial Instruments ("IFRS 9")

IFRS 9 is a three-part standard that replaces IAS 39, Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement, ("IAS 39"). IFRS 9 was effective for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018. However, Till meets the eligibility criteria of the temporary exemption from IFRS 9 as provided by IFRS 4, Insurance Contracts, ("IFRS 4") and has elected to defer the application of IFRS 9 until the January 1, 2022 effective date of the new insurance contracts standard IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts, ("IFRS 17"). Till is currently evaluating the impact that IFRS 9, in conjunction with IFRS 17, will have on its consolidated financial statements in future periods.

In accordance with the requirements of the temporary deferral, Till is required to present additional disclosure related to the classification and fair value of financial assets, as well as their credit rating.

Following the adoption of IFRS 9, the measurement of the group of assets with contractual terms that give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest ("SPPI") on the principal amount outstanding will be determined based on either Till's business model objectives, or whether Till has elected to apply the fair value option to eliminate an accounting mismatch. This determination will be made at a later date. The assets in the other than SPPI group will be required to be measured at fair value through profit or loss.

Information about the credit risk exposure for Till's SPPI investments in Government debt securities in disclosed in Note 16. IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts In May 2017, the IASB published IFRS 17, a comprehensive new accounting standard for insurance contracts covering recognition and measurement, presentation, and disclosure that replaces IFRS 4 and introduces consistent accounting for all insurance contracts. IFRS17providesageneralmodelfortherecognitionofinsurancecontracts,aswellasasimplifiedmodel(premium allocation approach) for short-duration contracts, that will be applied to most property and casualty insurance contracts.Thestandardrequiresacompanytomeasureinsurancecontractsusingupdatedestimatesandassumptions that give effect to the timing of cash flows and any uncertainty relating to insurance contracts. Additionally, IFRS 17 requires a company to recognize income as it delivers insurance services. The main features of the simplified new accounting model for property and casualty insurance contracts are as follows: A portfolio is a group of contracts covering similar risks and managed together as a single pool. As such, contracts are to be grouped for allocation of deferred policy acquisition costs, the calculation of risk adjustment, the determination of onerous contracts, and the application of the discount rate;

Insurance liabilities are to be discounted at a rate that takes into consideration the characteristics of the liabilities (as opposed to a rate based on asset returns) and the duration of each portfolio. Entities are to 15 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) report the effect of changes in discount rates either in net income or in OCI, according to their accounting policy choice; Changes in balance sheet presentation where unearned premiums are to correspond to premiums received in advance, while accounts receivable are to be comprised of amounts not received when revenue is recognized. In the consolidated statement of income (loss), direct premiums written are no longer to be presented (only earned premiums). Also, insurance results are to be presented without the impact of discounting. Amounts relating to financing and changes in discount rates are to be shown separately;

Extensive disclosures are to be made to provide information on the recognized amounts from insurance contracts and the nature and extent of risks arising from those contract. In November 2018, the IASB proposed to delay the implementation of IFRS 17 by one year to January 1, 2022. Earlier application is permitted if IFRS 9 is also applied. Retrospective application is required. However, if full retrospective application for a group of insurance contracts is impractical, the entity is required to select either a modified retrospective approach or a fair value approach. Till plans to adopt the new standard on the required effective date together with IFRS 9 (see above). Till expects the new standard will result in significant changes to accounting policies for insurance contract liabilities, but the impact on Till's consolidated financial statements has not yet been determined. 3. ASSETS AND LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE Prior to 2017, SPD's Board of Directors and management committed to a plan to sell Springer Mining Company ("SMC") and the Taylor Mill. Since announcing and initiating that process, active negotiations were held related to those assets. In January 2017, SPD, in exchange for the release of a related party debt owed to RRL, gave 100% of its full ownership of SMC to RRL. Ownership of SMC was, in turn, transferred to Till's wholly-owned subsidiary, Golden Predator US Holding Corp. ("GPUS"). Till's Board of Directors and management are committed to a plan to sell SMC. Assets and liabilities of SMC held for sale as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 are summarized as follows: March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 SMC assets held for sale: Cash and accounts receivable $ 4,466 $ 1,345 Reclamation bonds 32,401 32,401 Prepaid expenses 14,530 17,520 Mineral properties 1,076,827 1,069,868 Property, plant, and equipment 3,998,568 3,998,568 Total SMC assets held for sale $ 5,126,792 $ 5,119,702 Total SMC liabilities held for sale $ 3,187 $ 23,425 SPD's Taylor Mill assets had a book value of $nil at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2018, Till performed an impairment assessment of the SMC assets held for sale. Based on a previous appraisal and updated for more recent market activity, Till has concluded that the FVLCD of the SMC assets held for sale exceed their carrying value. The FVLCD of the SMC assets held for sale is subject to significant estimation uncertainty and changes in the market could materially impact the FVLCD. 16 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) 4. INVESTMENTS (a) Investments March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Held for trading securities (i) $ 195,873 $ 465,998 Available for sale securities (ii) 10,262,985 10,075,454 Total investments $ 10,458,858 $ 10,541,452 (i) Held for trading securities March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cost Basis Unrealized Fair Value Cost Basis Unrealized Fair Value Gain/(Loss) Gain/(Loss) Equity securities - natural resource sector $ 105,113 $ (3,357) $ 101,756 $ 125,577 $ 12,973 $ 138,550 Equity securities - all other sectors 84,978 9,139 94,117 600,479 (273,031) 327,448 Total $ 190,091 $ 5,782 $ 195,873 $ 726,056 $ (260,058) $ 465,998 (ii) Available for sale securities March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cost Basis Unrealized Fair Value Cost Basis Unrealized Fair Value Gain/(Loss) Gain/(Loss) Canadian government and provincial bonds $ 6,708,176 $ (57,564) $ 6,650,612 $ 6,511,555 $ (115,313) $ 6,396,242 Equity securities- bond funds 3,529,716 75,978 3,605,694 3,462,234 11,244 3,473,478 Equity securities- natural resource sector 17,552 (10,873) 6,679 142,369 63,365 205,734 Total $ 10,255,444 $ 7,541 $ 10,262,985 $ 10,116,158 $ (40,704) $ 10,075,454 Fair value measurement

The fair value of securities in Till's investment portfolio is estimated using the following techniques:

Level 1 - Assets or liabilities with quoted prices in active markets. A financial instrument is regarded as quoted in an active market if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry company, pricing service, or regulatory agency and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis.

Level 2 - Assets or liabilities that are measured using observable market data and are not allocable to Level 1. Measurements are based, in particular, on prices for comparable assets and liabilities that are traded on active markets, prices on markets that are not considered active, as well as inputs derived from such prices or market data.

Level 3 - Assets or liabilities that cannot be measured or can only be partially measured using observable market inputs. The measurement of such instruments draws principally on valuation models and methods.

Till determines the estimated fair value of each individual security utilizing the highest level inputs available.

Till'sinvestmentsinexchangetradedbondfunds,guaranteedinvestmentcertificates,andpubliccompaniesareclassified as Level 1 investments because the fair values are based on quoted prices in active markets for identical assets that are reported at fair value. Till's investments in government bonds and public company warrants are classified as Level 2 17 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) investments because the fair value is measured using observable market data but identical assets are not quoted in active markets. Till has had no Level 3 investments during the last two years. The fair value hierarchy of Till's investment holdings is as follows: Fair Value at March 31, 2019 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Held for trading $ 195,873 $ 195,873 $ - $ - Available for sale 10,262,985 3,612,373 6,650,612 - Total investments $ 10,458,858 $ 3,808,246 $ 6,650,612 $ - Fair Value at December 31, 2018 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Held for trading $ 465,998 $ 465,998 $ - $ - Available for sale 10,075,454 3,679,212 6,396,242 - Total investments $ 10,541,452 $ 4,145,210 $ 6,396,242 $ - Investment income (loss), net

Till calculates the gain or loss realized on the sale of investments by comparing the sales price (fair value) to the cost or amortized cost of the security sold. Till determines the cost or amortized cost of the bonds sold using the specific- identification method and all other securities sold using the average cost method. Three Months Ended March 31 2019 2018 Net gain (loss) from held for trading investments (107,391) (1,329,743) Equity index futures $ $ All other securities 131,710 (371,168) Net realized gain from available for sale investments 73,647 - Net interest and dividends 86,332 57,792 Investment related expenses (179,716) (288,752) Investment income (loss), net $ 4,582 $ (1,931,871) (d) Net change in unrealized gain or loss on available for sale investments Three Months Ended March 31 2019 2018 Canadian government bonds and provincial bonds $ 57,749 $ (18,758) Equity securities - bond funds 64,734 (31,544) Equity securities - natural resource sector (466) (24,679) 122,017 (74,981) Reclassification of realized gain from available for sale investments (73,647) - Total included in other comprehensive income (loss) $ 48,370 $ (74,981) 18 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) 5. UNPAID LOSSES, LOSS ADJUSTMENT EXPENSES, AND REINSURANCE AMOUNTS CEDED Reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") March 31, 2019 Unpaid Losses Reinsurance Amounts Net and LAE Ceded Undiscounted amounts $ 14,744,086 $ 10,306,816 $ 4,437,270 Adjustment for discount rate (1,055,152) (580,708) (474,444) Adjustment for provision for adverse developments 1,437,551 795,480 642,071 Reserve for unpaid losses and LAE $ 15,126,485 $ 10,521,588 $ 4,604,897 December 31, 2018 Unpaid Losses Reinsurance Amounts Net and LAE Ceded Undiscounted amounts $ 14,037,311 $ 9,669,320 $ 4,367,991 Adjustment for discount rate (1,033,573) (568,832) (464,741) Adjustment for provision for adverse developments 1,408,151 779,211 628,940 Reserve for unpaid losses and LAE $ 14,411,889 $ 9,879,699 $ 4,532,190 19 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) (b) Summary of changes in outstanding losses and LAE and amounts ceded Three Months Ended March 31 2019 2018 Unpaid Reinsurance Unpaid Reinsurance Losses and Amounts Net Losses and Amounts Net LAE Ceded LAE Ceded Balance, $14,411,889 $ 9,879,699 $4,532,190 $16,081,794 $ 10,094,946 $5,986,848 beginning of year Losses and LAE incurred for insured events related to: Current year 9,540,802 9,529,817 10,985 8,477,231 8,460,564 16,667 Prior year 771,400 591,632 179,768 551,834 384,183 167,651 Total incurred 10,312,202 10,121,449 190,753 9,029,065 8,844,747 184,318 Losses and LAE paid: Current year events (8,191,244) (8,191,244) - (7,248,144) (7,248,144) - Prior year events (1,705,146) (1,492,362) (212,784) (1,818,416) (1,618,521) (199,895) Total paid (9,896,390) (9,683,606) (212,784) (9,066,560) (8,866,665) (199,895) Adjustment due to 298,784 204,046 94,738 (434,566) (272,819) (161,747) currency conversion Balance, end of period $15,126,485 $ 10,521,588 $4,604,897 $15,609,733 $ 9,800,209 $5,809,524 Effects of discounting

For the three months ended March 3, 2019, Till has discounted its best estimate of claims provisions at a rate of 3.02% (three months ended March 31, 2018 - 2.68%) based on the yield on its investments.

To recognize the uncertainty in establishing those best estimates, to allow for possible deterioration in experience, and to provide greater comfort that the actuarial liabilities are adequate to pay future costs, Till includes Provisions for Adverse Deviations ("PFADs") in some assumptions relating to claim development, reinsurance recoveries, and future investment income. The PFADs selected are in the mid-range of those recommended by the Canadian Institute of Actuaries for claim development and future investment income and are in the low range of those recommended by the Canadian Institute of Actuaries for reinsurance recoveries.

The effects of discounting and PFADs on unpaid claims and adjustment expenses are as follows: March 31, 2019 Undiscounted Effect of Effect of Discounted discounting PFADs Insurance contract liabilities $ 14,744,086 $ (1,055,152) $ 1,437,551 $ 15,126,485 Reinsurance asset 10,306,816 (580,708) 795,480 10,521,588 Provision for outstanding claims $ 4,437,270 $ (474,444) $ 642,071 $ 4,604,897 20 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) December 31, 2018 Undiscounted Effect of Effect of Discounted discounting PFADs Insurance contract liabilities $ 14,037,311 $ (1,033,573) $ 1,408,151 $ 14,411,889 Reinsurance asset 9,669,320 (568,832) 779,211 9,879,699 Provision for outstanding claims $ 4,367,991 $ (464,741) $ 628,940 $ 4,532,190 6. UNEARNED PREMIUMS The following table is a summary of changes in unearned premiums and unearned premiums ceded: March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Unearned Unearned Unearned Unearned Premiums Net Premiums Net Premiums Ceded Premiums Ceded Balance, beginning of year $ 13,714,347 $ 11,814,767 $ 1,899,580 $ 16,145,047 $ 13,850,156 $ 2,294,891 Premiums written 18,362,525 17,956,376 406,149 61,518,819 60,718,077 800,742 Premiums earned (16,955,563) (16,625,434) (330,129) (62,699,427) (61,688,452) (1,010,975) Adjustment due to currency 279,176 239,902 39,274 (1,250,092) (1,065,014) (185,078) conversion Balance, end of period $ 15,400,485 $ 13,385,611 $ 2,014,874 $ 13,714,347 $ 11,814,767 $ 1,899,580 7. DEFERRED POLICY ACQUISITION COSTS The changes in deferred policy acquisition costs are summarized as follows: March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Balance, beginning of year $ 1,939,853 $ 2,140,591 Acquisition costs deferred 4,781,466 17,278,539 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (4,681,067) (17,479,277) Balance, end of period $ 2,040,252 $ 1,939,853 21 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) 8. ROYALTY AND MINERAL INTERESTS Royalty and mineral interests are summarized as follows: Balance Capitalized Option Balance December 31, exploration Write-down payments March 31, 2018 costs received 2019 Carlin Vanadium Property $ 176,315 $ - $ - $ - $ 176,315 Other properties 169,692 - - - 169,692 SPD properties 116,015 - - - 116,015 Royalty interests 44,158 - - - 44,158 Total $ 506,180 $ - $ - $ - $ 506,180 Balance Capitalized Option Balance December 31, exploration Write-down payments December 31, 2017 costs received 2018 Carlin Vanadium Property $ 201,315 $ - $ - $ (25,000) $ 176,315 Other properties 169,692 - - - 169,692 SPD properties 124,915 21,202 (30,102) - 116,015 Royalty interests 44,158 - - - 44,158 Total $ 540,080 $ 21,202 $ (30,102) $ (25,000) $ 506,180 Taylor property option

In April 2017, SPD, Till's 64% owned subsidiary, entered into an option agreement (the "Taylor Agreement") with Montego Resources Inc. ("Montego") pursuant to which Montego has the right to acquire from SPD certain mining claims located in Nevada, USA, commonly referred to as the Taylor Silver Property (the "Taylor Property").

Under the terms of the TaylorAgreement, Montego can acquire the Taylor Property upon completion of a series of cash payments totaling $1,200,000, issuance of 2,500,000 common shares of Montego to SPD, and expenditures of at least $700,000 on the Taylor Property. Upon completion of the payments, share issuances, and expenditures, Montego will hold a 100% interest in the Taylor Property, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") and a 1% net profit royalty that will be retained by SPD.

The payments, share issuances, and expenditures are to be completed in accordance with the following schedule based on the closing date set forth in the Taylor Agreement: At closing: $200,000 cash and 500,000 common shares

6 months from closing: $100,000 cash and 300,000 common shares

12 months from closing: $200,000 cash and 400,000 common shares and expenditures of $100,000

24 months from closing: $300,000 cash and 500,000 common shares and expenditures of $250,000

36 months from closing: $400,000 cash and 800,000 common shares and expenditures of $350,000 The closing occurred on April 20, 2017 on which date SPD had received $200,000 cash and 500,000 common shares of Montego initially valued at $156,309. On October 19, 2017, SPD received the second installment due from Montego, i.e., $100,000 cash and 300,000 common shares of Montego, initially valued at $45,655. On April 19, 2018, SPD received the third installment due from Montego, i.e., $200,000 cash and 400,000 common shares of Montego, initially valued at $65,973. As of April 19, 2018, Montego had also completed the required $100,000 expenditures. 22 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Option payments are credited against the carrying value of the Taylor Property. Option payments received in excess of the carrying value of the Taylor Property totaled $242,093 for the year ended December 31, 2018 and are recorded as an exploration expense recovery. As of May 23, 2019 , Montego has not made the fourth installment due on April 20, 2019. SPD has notified Montego that it is in default and is negotiating a possible extension. Carlin Vanadium property option

In June 2017, GPUS, Till's wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into an option agreement (the "Carlin Vanadium Agreement") with a privately-held unrelated company ("Initial Optionee") pursuant to which Initial Optionee has the right to acquire from GPUS certain mining claims located in Idaho, US commonly referred to as the Carlin Vanadium/ BlackKettleProperty(the"CarlinVanadiumProperty").InSeptember2017,InitialOptioneeassigneditsrights,interest, obligations, and benefits to and in the Carlin Vanadium Agreement to First Vanadium Corp. ("Optionee").

Under the terms of the Carlin Vanadium Agreement, Optionee can acquire the Carlin Vanadium Property upon completion of a series of cash payments totaling $2,000,000, expenditures of at least $475,000 on the Carlin Vanadium Property, and the granting of a 2% NSR to GPUS on the Carlin Vanadium Property. Upon completion of the payments, expenditures, and issuance of the 2% NSR, Optionee will hold a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Property. Optionee has the right to purchase the NSR for $4 million for the entire 2% NSR or $2 million for 1% (half of the NSR). That right expires at the end of the option period in June 2022.

The payments, expenditures, and NSR grant are to be completed in accordance with the following schedule: At closing: $15,000 cash

On or before December 15, 2017: Expenditures of $50,000

12 months from closing: $25,000 cash

On or before December 15, 2018: Expenditures of an aggregate of $125,000

24 months from closing: $50,000 cash

On or before December 15, 2019: Expenditures of an aggregate of $225,000

On or before December 15, 2020: Expenditures of an additional $250,000

On or before December 15, 2021: Expenditures of an additional $250,000 (unless option is exercised)

On or before 60 months from closing: Expenditures of an additional $122,000 (unless option is exercised)

On or before 60 months from closing: $2,000,000 cash less any cash payments, not including expenditures

On or before 60 months from closing: Grant of 2% NSR to GPUS subject to purchase by Optionee The closing occurred on June 14, 2017 by which date GPUS had received $15,000. By June 14, 2018, GPUS had received an additional $25,000 and Optionee had completed expenditures in excess of $600,000 on the CarlinVanadium Property. 9. GOODWILL Goodwill represents the excess of the cost of acquisitions over the fair value of net assets acquired and is not amortized. Goodwill is subject to evaluation for impairment using a recoverable amount based test. That evaluation is performed annually, during the fourth quarter or more frequently if facts and circumstances warrant. The goodwill impairment test involves comparing the recoverable amount of the CGU to the carrying value of the CGU. If the carrying value of the CGU exceeds the recoverable amount of the CGU, Till is required to record an impairment loss as a reduction to the carrying amount of any goodwill associated with that CGU. At December 31, 2018, a goodwill impairment test was performed. Till determined the recoverable amount of the CGU based on FVLCD. The FVLCD was based on a price-to-book value multiple of 1.15 less cost to dispose. At December 31, 2018, the recoverable amount of $7,138,450 was lower than the carrying value of the CGU and therefore, Till recorded an impairment of $604,141 against the carrying value of goodwill in the fourth quarter 2018. That impairment was in addition to an impairment to goodwill of $1,097,612 previously recorded in the third quarter of 2018. 23 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Reasonably possible movements to the key assumption, price-to-book value multiple, could increase/decrease the calculated recoverable amount. A 0.05 increase or decrease in the price-to-book value multiple would have increased or decreased the recoverable amount and impairment charge recorded in the fourth quarter 2018 by $317,225 and $335,836, respectively. The goodwill relating to Holdings is presented in the following table: March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Balance, beginning of year $ 316,411 $ 2,218,634 Impairment - (1,701,753) Foreign currency adjustment 8,827 (200,470) Balance, end of period $ 325,238 $ 316,411 10. OTHER ASSETS Other assets are summarized as follows: March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Prepaid expenses and deposits $ 191,723 $ 203,840 Reclamation bonds 63,166 63,166 Receivable from IG Copper, LLC 302,120 302,120 Other 136,915 112,036 Total other assets $ 693,924 $ 681,162 11. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND OTHER LIABILITIES Accounts payable and other liabilities are summarized as follows: March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Accounts payable $ 149,119 $ 139,057 Accrued payroll 52,222 48,564 Other liabilities 43,750 43,750 Total accounts payable and other liabilities $ 245,091 $ 231,371 12. SHARE CAPITALAND RESERVES Authorized share capital

Till is authorized to issue 12,000,000 shares of restricted voting stock at a par value of $0.001. Shares of Till have restricted voting rights, whereby no single shareholder of Till is able to exercise voting rights for more than 9.9% of the voting rights of the total issued and outstanding Till shares. However, if any one shareholder of Till beneficially owns, orexercisescontrolor directionover,morethan50% of theissuedand outstandingTillshares, the9.9%restriction will no longer apply to the Till shares. At March 31, 2019 and 2018, there were 3,191,462 and 3,290,884, respectively, of issued, and outstanding, Till restricted voting shares. 24 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Stock options and warrants

Till's Board of Directors may, from time to time and in its sole discretion, award options to acquire shares of the restricted voting stock of Till to directors, employees, and consultants. During the three months ended March 31, 2019, Till did not recognize stock-based compensation related to options (three months ended March 31, 2018 - $505), which amounts are included in the interim unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). At March 31, 2019, Till has 117,500 stock options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of Cdn$9.55 (US $7.15) and a weighted average remaining term of 0.65 years.

Till'sBoardofDirectorsmay,fromtimetotimeandinitssolediscretion,issuewarrantstoacquiresharesoftherestricted voting stock of Till. At March 31, 2019, Till has 171,000 warrants outstanding with an exercise price of Cdn$9.50 (US $7.11) that expire on December 31, 2019.

There were no warrants or options granted in 2019 or 2018. Normal course issuer bid

On May 6, 2019, Till announced that it had renewed its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the renewed NCIB, Till has approval to bid for up to 236,300 of its restricted voting shares, representing 10% of the 2,363,003 restricted voting shares that represented Till's public float at that date. Till's Board of Directors believes that market prices for Till's restricted voting shares do not give full effect to their underlying value and that the purchase of restricted voting shares under the NCIB will increase the proportionate share interest of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders. Till also believes the NCIB purchases will provide increased liquidity to shareholders who would like to sell their restricted voting shares. Purchases subject to the NCIB will be carried out pursuant to open market transactions through the facilities of the TSXV by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of Till.

On April 5, 2018, Till announced that it had renewed its NCIB. Under that NCIB, Till had approval to bid for up to 246,240 of its restricted voting shares, representing 10% of the 2,462,425 restricted voting shares that represented Till's public float at that date. Purchases subject to the NCIB were carried out pursuant to open market transactions through the facilities of the TSXV by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of Till. During 2018, Till purchased 99,422 restricted voting shares, for $148,397, through the NCIB program all of which were returned to treasury and canceled in 2018. Treasury shares

Pursuant to an NCIB program approved by Till's directors in September 2014, treasury shares are canceled at cost through retained earnings (deficit). 13. INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Till uses the treasury stock method to calculate diluted income (loss) per share. Following the treasury stock method, the numerator for Till's diluted income (loss) per share calculation remains unchanged from the basic income (loss) per share calculation, as the assumed exercise of Till's stock options and warrants does not result in an adjustment to income or loss. Stock options to purchase 117,500 restricted voting shares were outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Warrants to purchase 171,000 restricted voting shares were outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Those stock options and warrants were excluded in the calculation of diluted earnings per share because the exercise prices of the options and warrants were greater than the weighted average market value of the restricted voting shares in the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018. 25 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) 14. SEGMENT INFORMATION Till operates in a single segment, that being insurance. Till's revenue (loss) is attributable to the following geographical areas: Three Months Ended March 31 2019 2018 Bermuda $ 63,986 $ (1,474,920) Canada 432,023 159,973 United States (23,325) (125,753) Total $ 472,684 $ (1,440,700) The non-current assets (other than financial instruments and deferred income tax assets) are accounted for in the following geographical areas: March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Bermuda $ 104,870 $ 104,870 Canada 348,162 340,196 United States 528,736 531,852 Total $ 981,768 $ 976,918 RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES Compensation of key management personnel

Key managementpersonnel comprise all members ofTill's Board of Directors and executiveofficers.The compensation of key management personnel includes fees, salaries, share-based awards, and other employee benefits. During the three months ended March 31, 2019, total compensation amounted to $0.14 million (three months ended March 31, 2018 - $0.14 million). Till's CEO serves as the CEO of SPD, and receives $12,000 a year from SPD for his services. Service agreements

Till is party to service agreements with SPD whereby Till provides administration, accounting, and corporate communications services on a cost-plus recovery basis. Till charged SPD $15,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2019 (March 31, 2018 - $9,000) for those services. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Regulatory capital

Till manages capital on an aggregate basis, as well as separately for each regulated entity. Till's insurance subsidiaries are subject to the regulatory capital requirements defined by the BMA for RRL and by the Office of Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada) ("OSFI") for Omega. Till's insurance subsidiaries are subject to minimum capital requirements, which amounts are not available to satisfy liabilities of Till or other subsidiaries. 26 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) Till's objectives when managing capital consist of: Ensuring that policyholders in the insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries are protected while complying with regulatory capital requirements.

Complying with regulatory capital requirements.

Maintaining a strong liquidity position that provides a reasonable return on invested assets.

Maximizing long-term shareholder value by optimizing capital generated and used by Till. Till views capital as a scarce and strategic resource. That resource protects the financial well-being of the organization, and is critical in enablingTill to pursue strategic business opportunities.Adequate capital also acts as a safeguard against possible unexpected losses, and as a basis for confidence in Till by shareholders, policyholders, creditors, and others. For the purpose of capital management, Till has defined capital as shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI. Capital is monitored by Till's Board of Directors. RRL

RRL is registered under The Bermuda Insurance Act 1978 and related regulations that require RRL to file a statutory financial return and maintain certain measures of solvency and liquidity. The required Minimum General Business Solvency Margin at March 31, 2019 was $1 million. The Minimum Liquidity Ratio is the ratio of the insurer's relevant assets to its relevant liabilities. The minimum allowable ratio is 75%. RRL's relevant assets at March 31, 2019 were $7.1 million (December 31, 2018 - $7.3 million) and 75% of its relevant liabilities as of March 31, 2019 was $0.1 million (December 31, 2018 - $0.2 million).As of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, RRL is in compliance with regulatory requirements for Minimum General Business Solvency Margin and Minimum Liquidity Ratio discussed above. Omega

OSFI has set out expectations of a 100% Minimum Capital Test ("MCT") as the minimum and 150% MCT as the supervisory target for Canadian property and casualty insurance companies. As of March 31, 2019, Omega had total capital available of Cdn$8.4 (US$6.3) million (December 31, 2018 - Cdn$8.2 (US$6.0) million) and a total capital required of Cdn$2.4 (US$1.8) million (December 31, 2018 - Cdn$2.3 (US$1.7) million) resulting in a MCT of 349% (December 31, 2018 of 361%). As of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, Omega is in compliance with OSFI's MCT requirements. 17. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT Insurance risk

Omega principally underwrites insurance lines of business that include personal property, commercial property, and liabilitylinesofbusiness.Thevariouscoveragesunderwrittenhavespecificinsurancecontractsthatsetforththespecific insurance risk exposures including the duration of the coverage. Omega is exposed to certain risks defined in the insurance contracts.

In addition to underwriting general insurance contracts, Omega has also assumed portfolios of existing business that are in run-off from other insurers through assumption reinsurance transactions. Those portfolios could be from any line of business that the transferring insurer underwrote up through the assumption. Under those assumption reinsurance transactions, Omega is exposed to certain risks defined in the underlying insurance contracts that were originally written by the transferring insurer.

The principal risk that Omega faces under both general insurance contracts and assumption reinsurance transactions is that the actual claims and benefit payments, or the timing thereof, differs from the assumptions and/or expectations used to price the general insurance contracts or assumption reinsurance transactions. That insurance risk is influenced by the frequency of claims, severity of claims, emergence of unknown claims, actual benefits paid, and subsequent development of claims, in particular long-tail claims. For long-tail claims that take years to settle, Till is also exposed 27 TILL CAPITAL LTD. Notes to Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Stated in US dollars) to inflation risk. Till's objective is to ascertain, based on the business insured and other factors, that sufficient reserves are available to cover known and unknown liabilities related to the business written and assumed. Risk exposure is mitigated by diversification across a portfolio of insurance contracts and geographical areas and by the use of various underwriting and claim review strategies. Inflation risk is mitigated by taking expected inflation into account when estimating insurance contract liabilities. Omega also purchases reinsurance as part of its risk mitigation strategies. Reinsurance is placed on both a proportional and non-proportional basis. The use of proportional and non- proportional reinsurance varies by line of business. Amounts recoverable from reinsurers are estimated in a manner consistent with the underlying claim liabilities and in accordance with the reinsurance contracts. Although Omega has reinsurance arrangements in effect, Omega is not relieved of its obligations to its policyholders and, thus, a credit risk exposure exists with respect to such reinsurance arrangements. ThekeyassumptionunderlyingthevaluationofthereserveforunpaidlossesandLAEisthatthefuturelossdevelopment will follow a similar pattern to past loss development experience, including average claim costs, claim handling costs, and other claim factors for each loss year. Additional qualitative judgments are used to assess the extent to which past trends may not apply in the future. Consideration is also given to available industry data/information. Judgment is further used to assess the extent to which external factors, such as inflation, court decisions, and government legislation, may affect the estimates. Other factors that may affect the reliability of loss and LAE assumptions include any variation in interest rates, claim settlement delays, and changes in foreign exchange rates. Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that Till is unable to meet its financial obligations as they come due. Till manages that risk by continuous monitoring of its working capital to determine that its cash, cash equivalents, and investments exceed its estimated obligations. Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of loss associated with a counterparty's inability to fulfill its obligations. Till's credit risk is primarily attributable to cash and cash equivalents, investments, premiums receivable, and reinsurance recoverables. Till has policies in place to limit and monitor its exposure to individual issuers and classes of issuers of investments. Till's insurance and reinsurance policies are distributed by brokers and agents who manage cash collection on its behalf and Till monitors its exposure as regards of the activities of those brokers and agents. Till has policies in place that limit its exposure to individual reinsurers, and Till conducts regular review processes to assess the creditworthiness of reinsurers with whom it transacts business. Till also holds collateral for certain of its reinsurance arrangements. 18. SUBSEQUENT EVENT On May 15, 2019, Till's 64% owned subsidiary SPD announced that it had granted an aggregate of 2,275,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and certain consultants to purchase up to 2,275,000 common shares in the capital of SPD. The stock options have an exercise price of Cdn$0.10 per share and will expire May 15, 2022. The stock options vest immediately and are governed by the terms and conditions of SPD's stock option plan. Of the 2,275,000 stock options granted on May 15, 2019 by SPD, 1,250,000 were granted to SPD directors, including the CEO, contracted officers, and employees who are also management members and employees of Till. 28 Attachments Original document

