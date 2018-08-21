Tilray :® Announces Agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation to Supply a Variety of Adult-Use Cannabis Brands and Products

Brands Marley Natural, CANACA and Irisa will become available in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store starting Oct. 17th, 2018

Tilray Canada Ltd. (“Tilray”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY) announced today that the company has signed an agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (“OCRC”), operating as the Cannabis Retail Store (“OCS”) to supply the province of Ontario with a diverse array of cannabis products in anticipation of the launch of the adult-use market on October 17, 2018. Tilray intends to fulfill the agreement through its affiliate High Park Holdings Ltd., DBA High Park Company™ (“High Park”), which was formed to produce and distribute a broad-based portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands and products.

“We are thrilled to partner with the OCS as a reliable supplier for safe and secure cannabis to Ontario,” said Adine Fabiani-Carter, Chief Marketing Officer at High Park. “Our goal is to deliver on the high expectations that Ontarians have of us by cultivating and distributing a portfolio of world-class adult-use brands and products that will lead the market in quality, excellence and craftsmanship.”

Brands

Tilray’s agreement with the OCS includes an initial offering of world-class brands in Ontario that include:

Marley Natural®, crafted with deep respect for wellness and the positive potential of the herb, Marley Natural offers four categories of cannabis whole-flower and pre-rolls; Marley Green (hybrid), Marley Gold (sativa), Marley Red (high-CBD) and Marley Black (indica).

Irisa™, a women’s wellness brand, offering a collection of thoughtfully crafted cannabis products including pre-rolls, sublingual drops and massage oil.

CANACA™, offers the best of Canadian bud in a variety of celebrated cannabis strains available in whole-flower and pre-rolls.

Each brand in the portfolio is uniquely crafted and grown by master horticulturists dedicated to sustainable growing practices, and each of these brands are expected to be made available in Ontario through online sales starting October 17, 2018, the anticipated date of launch for adult-use cannabis products in Ontario.

About Tilray

Tilray is a global pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, processing and distribution currently serving tens of thousands of patients in ten countries spanning five continents.

About High Park

Based in Toronto and led by a team with deep experience in cannabis and global consumer brands, High Park was established to develop, sell, and distribute a broad-based portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands and products.

