Tilray :® Announces Agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation to Supply a Variety of Adult-Use Cannabis Brands and Products

Tilray
Canada Ltd. (“Tilray”), a wholly owned
subsidiary of Tilray, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY) announced today that the
company has signed an agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Retail
Corporation (“OCRC”), operating as the Cannabis Retail Store (“OCS”) to
supply the province of Ontario with a diverse array of cannabis products
in anticipation of the launch of the adult-use market on October 17,
2018. Tilray intends to fulfill the agreement through its affiliate High
Park Holdings Ltd., DBA High Park Company™ (“High Park”), which was
formed to produce and distribute a broad-based portfolio of adult-use
cannabis brands and products.
“We are thrilled to partner with the OCS as a reliable supplier for safe
and secure cannabis to Ontario,” said Adine Fabiani-Carter, Chief
Marketing Officer at High Park. “Our goal is to deliver on the high
expectations that Ontarians have of us by cultivating and distributing a
portfolio of world-class adult-use brands and products that will lead
the market in quality, excellence and craftsmanship.”
Brands
Tilray’s agreement with the OCS includes an initial offering of
world-class brands in Ontario that include:
Marley Natural®, crafted with deep respect for wellness
and the positive potential of the herb, Marley Natural offers four
categories of cannabis whole-flower and pre-rolls; Marley Green
(hybrid), Marley Gold (sativa), Marley Red (high-CBD) and Marley Black
(indica).
Irisa™, a women’s wellness brand, offering a
collection of thoughtfully crafted cannabis products including
pre-rolls, sublingual drops and massage oil.
CANACA™,
offers the best of Canadian bud in a variety of celebrated
cannabis strains available in whole-flower and pre-rolls.
Each brand in the portfolio is uniquely crafted and grown by master
horticulturists dedicated to sustainable growing practices, and each of
these brands are expected to be made available in Ontario through online
sales starting October 17, 2018, the anticipated date of launch for
adult-use cannabis products in Ontario.
About Tilray
Tilray is
a global pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, processing and
distribution currently serving tens of thousands of patients in ten
countries spanning five continents.
About High Park
Based in Toronto and led by a team with deep experience in cannabis and
global consumer brands, High
Park was established to develop, sell,
and distribute a broad-based portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands and
products.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, which may
be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”,
“will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”,
“forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar
expressions, including statements in respect to the agreement between
Tilray and the Ontario Cannabis Store. Forward-looking statements are
not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of
estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s
experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected
developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be
relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in
respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future
regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Actual results,
performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed
in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release,
and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such
forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future
results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks,
assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual
future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Tilray does not
undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included
herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
