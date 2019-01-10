Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tilray, Inc. : to Present at the 2019 ICR Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY), a global leader in cannabis production and distribution, today announced that Brendan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Castaneda, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer, will present at the 2019 ICR Conference.

The presentation will be on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. ET and the simultaneous, live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tilray.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Tilray®

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients in twelve countries spanning five continents.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:24pMATCH : Statement of Ownership
PU
04:23pCAPITAL BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pDENSO : Japanese auto supply giant Denso joins Montreal AI cluster with new R&D lab
AQ
04:23pAGILE THERAPEUTICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pVANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pHFF : Announces Financing of Capitol Towers in Charlotte, North Carolina
BU
04:21pABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
04:21pABERDEEN GLOBAL PREMIER PROPERTIES FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
04:21pABERDEEN GLOBAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
04:21pABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
4BASF : BASF : Firms Up Plans for $10 Billion China Investment
5MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.