Tilray, Inc. : to Present at the 2019 ICR Conference

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY), a global leader in cannabis production and distribution, today announced that Brendan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Castaneda, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer, will present at the 2019 ICR Conference.

The presentation will be on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. ET and the simultaneous, live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tilray.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Tilray®

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients in twelve countries spanning five continents.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005581/en/