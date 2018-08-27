Tilray® Selected by Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation to Supply a Variety of Adult-Use Cannabis Brands and Products

Tilray
Canada Ltd. (“Tilray”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray, Inc.
(Nasdaq:TLRY) announced today that it has been selected by the Nova
Scotia Liquor Corporation (“NSLC”) to receive an initial purchase order
for adult-use cannabis. The purchase order would allow Tilray, one of
fourteen cannabis producers selected by NSLC, to supply the province of
Nova Scotia with a diverse array of cannabis products in anticipation of
the launch of the adult-use market on October 17, 2018. Tilray intends
to fulfill NSLC purchase orders through its affiliate High Park Holdings
Ltd., DBA High
Park Company™ (“High Park”), which was formed to produce and
distribute a broad-based portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands and
products.
“We’re thrilled High Park will have the opportunity to supply the
province of Nova Scotia with a safe, secure and reliable source of
adult-use cannabis products,” said Adine Fabiani-Carter, Chief Marketing
Officer at High Park. “Our intention is to deliver on the high
expectations Nova Scotians have of us by cultivating and distributing a
portfolio of world-class adult-use brands and products that will lead
the market in quality, excellence and craftsmanship.”
Brands
NSLC’s initial purchase order from Tilray includes a selection of
world-class brands:
Marley Natural®, crafted with
deep respect for wellness and the positive potential of the herb, Marley
Natural offers four categories of cannabis whole-flower and pre-rolls;
Marley Green (hybrid), Marley Gold (sativa), Marley Red (high-CBD) and
Marley Black (indica).
CANACA™,
offers the best of Canadian bud in a variety of celebrated
cannabis strains available in whole-flower and pre-rolls.
Each brand in the portfolio is uniquely crafted and grown by master
horticulturists dedicated to sustainable growing practices, and each of
these brands are expected to be made available in Nova Scotia through
retail sales starting October 17, 2018, the anticipated date of launch
for adult-use cannabis products in Nova Scotia.
About Tilray
Tilray is
a global pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, processing and
distribution currently serving tens of thousands of patients in eleven
countries spanning five continents.
About High Park
Based in Toronto and led by a team with deep experience in cannabis and
global consumer brands, High
Park was established to develop, sell, and distribute a broad-based
portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands and products.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005126/en/