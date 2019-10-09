Tilson : Appoints Stephanie Copeland to Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network deployment and IT professional services firm, is pleased to announce and welcome Stephanie Copeland to its Board of Directors. Ms. Copeland, a former President of The Zayo Group, brings over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, holding a broad range of leadership positions domestically and internationally. Ms. Copeland joins Todd Aaron, Founder and Managing Partner of SDC Capital Partners, the most recent addition to Tilson's Board of Directors following SDC Capital Partners' up to $100 million investment in the company earlier this spring.

"Stephanie brings significant telecommunications, government, and leadership experience in key areas that we expect will drive significant growth for Tilson in the years ahead," says Josh Broder, Tilson CEO. "Tilson seeks to bring a range of perspectives and experiences to our leadership team and Stephanie's sector experience, growth company leadership, and intellect made her an obvious choice."

Currently CEO of The Governance Project and a Partner at Four Points Funding, Ms. Copeland previously served as Executive Director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Prior to her appointment in 2017, Ms. Copeland's positions included President of The Zayo Group, a communications infrastructure firm, and former COO at WildBlue, where she was responsible for the operations of the $500 million satellite communications business.

"Tilson's highly respected reputation in the industry is driven by its commitment to its mission and to finding and hiring the right people," said Ms. Copeland. "This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to helping Tilson's Board and leadership team plan for its future as it continues to scale and grow its offerings delivering end-to-end project solutions."

Ms. Copeland resides in Denver, Colorado and serves as a board member for the Colorado Broadband Deployment Board and the Colorado Workforce Development Council. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois in German and Commercial studies and has completed post graduate courses at the University of Paderborn in Paderborn, Germany. Ms. Copeland is also an advisor to early stage companies across the region as a member of the Steering Committee for Blackstone Entrepreneur Network in Colorado. She was named Fierce Telecom's "Top Women to Watch" in 2015.

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized nine consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. With over 550 employees in 23 locations nationwide, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

