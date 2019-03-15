Tim Armstrong Joins Brandfolder Board of Directors as Company Launches Brand Intelligence Features

Brandfolder continues record growth, aims to define the value of brand creative

Brandfolder today announced it has appointed Tim Armstrong to the company’s Board of Directors. Effective immediately, Armstrong joins Mickey Arabelovic, Steve Baker, Luke Beatty and Robert Zak on the Board. Armstrong’s global brand expertise supports Brandfolder as it doubles down on creative asset analytics and intelligence offerings. In addition to his appointment, Armstrong has made a personal investment in Brandfolder.

Brandfolder is a robust and intuitive Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that enables creatives and marketers to centrally store, distribute and manage brand creative. Moreover, Brandfolder’s proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies empower global brand leaders with critical data and actionable insights, better informing their creative strategy and development. Brandfolder Brand Intelligence features currently inform brand executives at global enterprise customers, including Papa John’s, Weber Grills and TripAdvisor. This deeper level of brand intelligence includes:

Performance and Measurement : Predicted performance metrics provided by Brandfolder track how clients’ brand assets are viewed, used and shared across networks. With one-of-a-kind asset scoring algorithms and uniqueness measurement tools, creatives can make informed, data-driven decisions.

: Predicted performance metrics provided by Brandfolder track how clients’ brand assets are viewed, used and shared across networks. With one-of-a-kind asset scoring algorithms and uniqueness measurement tools, creatives can make informed, data-driven decisions. Compliance, Consistency and Usage Tools: Powered by ‘Smart CDN,’ Brandfolder ensures near-immediate brand alignment and consistency by automatically updating any asset, controlling usage rights and ensuring brand compliance, regardless of where it resides online.

“‘Brand’ is one of the most defining assets for any company, anywhere in the world. Brandfolder is unique in its approach to empower and inform companies as they build dynamic brands,” said Tim Armstrong. “I am thrilled to join the Board of Brandfolder knowing that thousands of top global brands leverage the company's innovative brand creative management platform.”

Brandfolder, which has doubled in revenue for three consecutive years, is a leader in DAM. The global DAM market is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2024, according to a recent Zion Market Research report.

“Tim joins the Brandfolder Board at an exciting time as we continue to evolve our abilities to manage brand distribution logistics, while providing actionable, never-before-seen intelligence that drives increased brand engagement,” said Luke Beatty, CEO and Chairman, Brandfolder. “He has led some of the biggest B2B and B2C brands in the world and understands the value of a data-driven DAM like Brandfolder. I am confident Tim will make a positive impact on our company.”

Currently founder and CEO of the dtx company, Armstrong has built his career by ushering brands through significant transitions and developing new revenue streams. Armstrong and Beatty, former roommates at Connecticut College, first collaborated professionally when they co-founded Associated Content, the pioneering crowdsourcing content platform, which was acquired by Yahoo in 2010. They continued to work together at AOL/ Oath/ Verizon where Beatty served as President of Media Brands.

About Brandfolder

Brandfolder is the world’s most powerfully simple digital asset management platform, enabling marketers and brands to execute based on relevant data and insights about their brands. Organizations like Craftsman, Manpower Group, JetBlue, Lyft, Papa John’s, Slack and more rely on Brandfolder for storing, sharing, distributing and informing brand creative to deliver consistent and compelling brand experiences. For more information, visit Brandfolder.com.

