Tim Hortons :® U.S. Announces Changes to Roll Up The Rim To Win® in Light of Current Public Health Environment

03/08/2020 | 10:44am EDT

  • Tim Hortons U.S. removes Roll Up The Rim paper cups for the health and benefit of guests and restaurant team members in light of current public health environment
  • Tim Hortons U.S. is redistributing over 1 million prizes to the digital promotion

Tim Hortons U.S. announced changes today to its Roll Up The Rim To Win promotion running from March 11 to April 7, 2020.

Tim Hortons is eliminating paper Roll Up The Rim cups due to the current public health environment and redistributing over 1 million prizes to the digital Roll Up The Rim promotion.

Tim Hortons is making this decision in the best interests of guests, restaurant owners and team members. Tim Hortons does not believe it’s the right time for team members in restaurants to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths during this current public health environment.

Tim Hortons recognizes that some guests will miss the excitement of rolling up the paper cups, even for good reason given the current public health environment. This is why Tim Hortons has made the digital promotion even more exciting with over 1 million prizes.

Tim Hortons is working with its sustainability team to responsibly collect all of the paper Roll Up The Rim cups to ensure they are appropriately recycled.

Over 1 Million Prizes to Be Won in the Tim Hortons App or at rolluptherimtowin.com

Tim Hortons is redistributing all prizes currently under the rims of Roll Up The Rim cups – all major prizes including $1,000 pre-paid gift cards, free coffee for a year, and $50 Tim Cards can now be won through the digital Roll Up The Rim promotion that runs for the entire four-week period.

Tims Rewards members will earn a digital roll when they scan their Tims Rewards loyalty card or app when purchasing a medium, large, or extra-large hot beverage during the four weeks of the promotion.

Anyone can sign up for the Tims Rewards loyalty program by downloading the app, creating an account and providing your email address. Unregistered Tims Rewards members have until April 21 to register their card and reveal their digital rolls.

About TIM HORTONS®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at www.timhortons.com.


© Business Wire 2020
