Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tim Hortons :® U.S. Announces Return of Pumpkin Spice Product Line-Up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Tim Hortons® U.S. Celebrates Fall with Pumpkin Spice Beverages, Timbits & New Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut

Tim Hortons® U.S. restaurants are welcoming Fall with the return of their pumpkin spice product line-up, available beginning September 9, 2020 at participating Tim Hortons® U.S. restaurants for a limited-time only. Food and beverage items include a Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp®, Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Timbits®, Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut, Pumpkin Spice Muffin and brand-new this year, a Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005073/en/

Tim Hortons U.S. Announces Return Of Pumpkin Spice Product Line-Up (Photo: Business Wire)

Tim Hortons U.S. Announces Return Of Pumpkin Spice Product Line-Up (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Fall line-up includes:

  • Pumpkin Spice Latte is a creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot or cold with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
  • Pumpkin Spice Iced Cap is a sweet and cold beverage with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
  • Pumpkin Spice Muffin features a pumpkin spice muffin with cream cheese filling.
  • Pumpkin Spice Timbits® is a sweet pumpkin spice cake donut hole, with a glazed exterior.
  • Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut is a pumpkin spice flavored cake ring donut coated with a sugary glaze.
  • Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut is a pumpkin spice ring donut covered with sweet frosting, topped with vanilla buttercream, graham cracker toppings and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.

For more information and availability, visit http://www.timhortons.com/US or follow Tim Hortons on Twitter or Instagram at @TimHortonsUS and Facebook at www.facebook.com/TimHortons.

About TIM HORTONS®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at www.timhortons.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:25aDRAEGERWERK : NorldLB keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:25aHIQ INTERNATIONAL : launches new website for its integration platform FRENDS
AQ
09:24aMUNICH RE : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
09:23aBANK OF CHONGQING : Approval by the issuance approval committee of the csrc on the application for the a share offering
PU
09:23aECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-March 2020
PU
09:23aTATA STEEL : celebrates Sir Dorabji Tata's 161st Birth Anniversary
PU
09:23aRUBICON MINERALS : Read more news releases
PU
09:23aFederal Open Market Committee announces approval of updates to its Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy
PU
09:23aNew Economic Challenges and the Fed's Monetary Policy Review
PU
09:23aTHE FEDERAL RESERVE'S REVIEW OF ITS MONETARY POLICY FRAMEWORK : A Roadmap
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
2AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : to sell assets to boost pandemic-hit finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group