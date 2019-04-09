Tim Minard Promoted to Executive Vice President Within Great American Insurance Group's Annuity Group

Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Tim Minard to Executive Vice President within its Annuity Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005364/en/

Tim Minard, Executive Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)

Since joining the Company in 2016, Mr. Minard has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer of the Annuity Group. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Iowa and also holds Series 6 and 63, 7 and 24 licenses.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisors and education markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 100 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed August 17, 2018). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005364/en/