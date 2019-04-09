Tim Minard Promoted to Executive Vice President Within Great American Insurance Group's Annuity Group

Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce the promotion of
Tim Minard to Executive Vice President within its Annuity Group.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005364/en/
Tim Minard, Executive Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)
Since joining the Company in 2016, Mr. Minard has served as Senior Vice
President and Chief Distribution Officer of the Annuity Group. He earned
a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of
Iowa and also holds Series 6 and 63, 7 and 24 licenses.
About Great
American Insurance Group
Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding
of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in
Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are
engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on
specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of
traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial
institutions, registered investment advisors and education markets.
Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or
higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 100 years (most
recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed August 17, 2018).
The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of
American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio.
AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol AFG.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005364/en/