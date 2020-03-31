Tim Nielsen Joins Otava as Vice President of Sales

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud solutions for enterprise and channel partners, today announced that Tim Nielsen has been named Vice President of Sales and Solutioning. In this role, Nielsen will lead Otava's expert teams of Enterprise Direct, Global Partner, Inside Sales and Pre-Sales Architects to further accelerate the growth of the business.

"Tim has been a part of transformative changes in the hosting and cloud industries throughout his career and he brings great insights and experience to Otava," said Brad Cheedle, CEO at Otava. "Tim's leadership skills will support our increasing growth as we continue to exceed the expectations of our customers with carefully curated, expertly-delivered solutions backed by one-on-one support. We are thrilled to have him join the team and we look forward to his contributions."

Prior to joining Otava, Nielsen spent 20 years in IT managed services, application hosting design and security. He helped launch SAVVIS, later acquired by CenturyLink, and held leadership positions at SunGard and Zayo Group. Most recently, Nielsen served as a regional sales director at Radware.

"Given Otava's significant growth over the last 18 months, it's exciting to be part of a team that is leading the charge to support the cloud and business application needs of organizations in compliance-sensitive industries," Nielsen said. "Otava partners with the best in the business and understands the evolving regulatory requirements for companies around the globe. I look forward to engaging with customers and building new relationships to deliver secure, compliant tailored environments that achieve their goals."

Nielsen is a Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network advisor. Previously, he served on the board of directors at Extended Hands of Hope, and as a National Interscholastic Cycling Association mountain bike team coach for Front Range Christian School. Nielsen is a graduate of the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Business and will be based in Otava's Denver office.

About Otava

Otava provides the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions demanded by service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients in compliance-sensitive industries. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers in highly regulated disciplines with a clear path to transformation through its effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim-nielsen-joins-otava-as-vice-president-of-sales-301031059.html

SOURCE Otava