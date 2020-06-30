Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tim Tam maker Arnott's loses 50 jobs in first cuts since KKR buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 12:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Arnott's Tim Tam biscuits are pictured on a supermarket shelf in Sydney

By Scott Murdoch and Byron Kaye

Arnott's, maker of Tim Tam biscuits and other snacks, is shedding about 50 staff, a representative told Reuters, the first such cuts since U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc bought one of Australia's best-known brands last year.

Arnott's, which also makes Monte Carlo, Mint Slice and SAO biscuits, had made management changes which meant "a small number of employees will be departing our business", a spokeswoman said, without disclosing which positions were being cut.

The cuts would give Arnott's the "right organisational structure to ensure its success as a stand-alone company", the spokeswoman said in an email.

The cuts would involve about 2% of the workforce, she added, equating to roughly 48 of the company's 2,400 employees.

The move comes a year after KKR bought Arnott's from Campbell Soup Co as part of a $2.2 billion deal t
hat also included the U.S. snack giant's international and "fresh" units. [https://reut.rs/2BNIRGo]

Buyout specialists such as KKR routinely cut costs of portfolio companies to improve profitability and prepare for resale in periods of typically four years.

KKR declined to comment on Arnott's job cuts.

Arnott's has factories in Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane and has been foreign-owned since the 1990s.

The spokeswoman said the 155-year-old company "must re-adjust and build its capabilities in order to remain competitive against overseas exports and continue to grow".

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Byron Kaye in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 1.76% 49.25 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
KKR & CO. INC. 1.96% 30.17 Delayed Quote.3.43%
MINT -3.23% 6.29 Real-time Quote.31.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aNew Zealand to use online platforms to host APEC summit
RE
12:56aJapan factory output slumps as economy sinks deeper in recession
RE
12:54aWORLD BANK : Arup Banerji Appointed New Country Director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine
PU
12:39aTim Tam maker Arnott's loses 50 jobs in first cuts since KKR buyout
RE
12:32aChina to keep issuing scrap import quotas till end-2020 - environment ministry
RE
12:31aChina's giant Wudongde hydro project begins power generation
RE
12:31aChina's factory activity quickens, but pandemic drags on exporters and recovery
RE
12:29aTHAILAND ECONOMIC MONITOR JUNE 2020 : Thailand in the Time of COVID-19
PU
12:29aMAJOR IMPACT FROM COVID-19 TO THAILAND'S ECONOMY, VULNERABLE HOUSEHOLDS, FIRMS : Report
PU
12:29aMINISTER NGUYEN CHI DZUNG RECEIVES SWISS AMBASSADOR TO VIETNAM (06/06/2020-10 : 53:00 am)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
4FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : THE FORTESCUE HIVE: the heart of Fortescue's integrated supply chain
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air cancels 97 Boeing MAX and Dreamliners, claims compensation
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group