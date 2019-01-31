Timberland : Names Chris McGrath Vice President, Global Footwear Design

Timberland, known worldwide for its iconic yellow boot and passion for
the outdoors, today announced that industry veteran Chris McGrath has
been named vice president, global footwear design. In this role, McGrath
will lead the brand’s footwear design strategy across men’s, women’s and
kids’, working closely with recently-appointed creative director
Christopher Raeburn to deliver innovative, inspirational footwear that
creates an emotional connection with consumers and delivers sustainable
business results.
McGrath brings to Timberland a breadth of design experience, with
diverse brands including Musto, Puma, Clarks, Nike, Speedo and McLaren
Formula 1. Most recently, he served as head of design for Pentland
Brands, based in the U.K. Across these various positions, he was
responsible for all aspects of product, including design, innovation,
development, merchandising and marketing.
He will lead a talented team of designers, working in close partnership
with global merchandising and product development teams to bring
products to the marketplace that further Timberland’s commitment to
responsible innovation and re-interpret the brand’s rich outdoor
heritage for today’s generation. He will also lead accessories design,
and collaborate with the apparel design team to ensure a holistic design
approach, from head to toe.
“We are very pleased to welcome Chris to the Timberland community,” said
Jim Pisani, global brand president, Timberland. “His creative
sensibility and international experience, coupled with his strategic
approach to design, will be a great complement to our global product
teams. He also has a proven track record as a collaborative leader who
delivers strong business results, season after season. All of these
qualities will serve him, and us, well as we set out to build the future
of the Timberland brand.”
McGrath holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Product Design from
Pontyprodd Art College, and a Master’s degree in Consumer Product Design
from Coventry University.
McGrath, who will report directly to Pisani, assumes his new role
effective February 1. He will relocate from the U.K. to the New England
area and the brand’s global headquarters in Stratham, New Hampshire in
early 2019.
