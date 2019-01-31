Timberland : Names Chris McGrath Vice President, Global Footwear Design

Timberland, known worldwide for its iconic yellow boot and passion for the outdoors, today announced that industry veteran Chris McGrath has been named vice president, global footwear design. In this role, McGrath will lead the brand’s footwear design strategy across men’s, women’s and kids’, working closely with recently-appointed creative director Christopher Raeburn to deliver innovative, inspirational footwear that creates an emotional connection with consumers and delivers sustainable business results.

McGrath brings to Timberland a breadth of design experience, with diverse brands including Musto, Puma, Clarks, Nike, Speedo and McLaren Formula 1. Most recently, he served as head of design for Pentland Brands, based in the U.K. Across these various positions, he was responsible for all aspects of product, including design, innovation, development, merchandising and marketing.

He will lead a talented team of designers, working in close partnership with global merchandising and product development teams to bring products to the marketplace that further Timberland’s commitment to responsible innovation and re-interpret the brand’s rich outdoor heritage for today’s generation. He will also lead accessories design, and collaborate with the apparel design team to ensure a holistic design approach, from head to toe.

“We are very pleased to welcome Chris to the Timberland community,” said Jim Pisani, global brand president, Timberland. “His creative sensibility and international experience, coupled with his strategic approach to design, will be a great complement to our global product teams. He also has a proven track record as a collaborative leader who delivers strong business results, season after season. All of these qualities will serve him, and us, well as we set out to build the future of the Timberland brand.”

McGrath holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Product Design from Pontyprodd Art College, and a Master’s degree in Consumer Product Design from Coventry University.

McGrath, who will report directly to Pisani, assumes his new role effective February 1. He will relocate from the U.K. to the New England area and the brand’s global headquarters in Stratham, New Hampshire in early 2019.

