Time Watch Investments : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Transaction Supplemental Agreement to Administrative Services Agreement

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2033)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT TO ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES AGREEMENT

On 31 December 2018, TWB entered into the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement with Fortune Concept in relation to (i) the revision of the services fee of the Administrative Services under the Administrative Services Agreement from HK$147,000 per month to HK$158,000 per month; and (ii) the extension of the expiry date of the Administrative Services Agreement from 31 December 2018 to 31 August 2019 (such that the Administrative Services Agreement shall have a term commencing from 1 January 2019 and ending on 31 August 2019 (both dates inclusive) unless terminated earlier by a party serving three months notice in writing on the other party), with effect from 1 January 2019. It is expected that, following the entering into of the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement, the services fee payable by TWB under the Administrative Services Agreement for the eight months ending 31 August 2019 will not exceed the annual cap of HK$1,264,000.

IMPLICATION UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As (i) ILG is owned as to approximately 60.34% by Mr. Chainani and his brother; (ii) Mr.

Reference is made to the Announcements in relation to, among others, the Administrative Services Agreement. This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 14A.35 of the Listing Rules.

As disclosed in the Announcements, pursuant to the Administrative Services Agreement entered into between TWB and Fortune Concept on 4 July 2017 (as amended by a supplemental agreement dated 7 February 2018), Fortune Concept shall provide the Administrative Services to the Group in consideration of a service fee of HK$147,000 per month to be paid by TWB to Fortune Concept for a term commencing from 30 June 2018 and ending on 31 December 2018 (both dates inclusive) unless terminated earlier by a party serving three months notice in writing on the other party.

The Board hereby announces that on 31 December 2018, TWB entered into the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement with Fortune Concept in relation to (i) the revision of the services fee of the Administrative Services under the Administrative Services Agreement from HK$147,000 per month to HK$158,000 per month; and (ii) the extension of the expiry date of the Administrative Services Agreement from 31 December 2018 to 31 August 2019 (such that the Administrative Services Agreement shall have a term commencing from 1 January 2019 and ending on 31 August 2019 (both dates inclusive) unless terminated earlier by a party serving three months notice in writing on the other party), with effect from 1 January 2019. Save as disclosed above, all the existing major terms and conditions of the Administrative Services Agreement remain unchanged.

Annual cap for the eight months ending 31 August 2019

Following the entering into of the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement, the Directors expect that the services fee payable by TWB under the Administrative Services Agreement for the eight months ending 31 August 2019 will not exceed the annual cap of HK$1,264,000. Such annual cap is determined by the Directors based on the revised services fee payable by TWB as agreed under the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement.

Reasons for and benefits in the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement

As a result of the increase in rental charged by the Landlord of Fortune Concept, TWB had entered into the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement with Fortune Concept to increase the services fee payable by TWB under the Administrative Services Agreement and extend the term of the Administrative Services Agreement.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) considered the terms of the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement and the related annual caps are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

Implication under the Listing Rules

As (i) ILG is owned as to approximately 60.34% by Mr. Chainani and his brother; (ii) Mr. Chainani is the sole shareholder of IWG, being a substantial shareholder of TWB; and (iii) Fortune Concept is wholly owned by ILG, each of ILG and other members of the ILG Group (including Fortune Concept) is a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level. As such, the transactions under the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

By virtue of Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules, as (i) Fortune Concept is a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level; (ii) the terms of the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement are on normal commercial terms; (iii) the Board (including all the independent non-executive Directors) has approved the transactions and confirmed that the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement is on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, the transactions under the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but are exempted from the circular, independent financial advice and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. None of the Directors has a material interest in any of the Supplemental Administrative Services Agreement.

INFORMATION OF THE GROUP AND FORTUNE CONCEPT

The Group is principally engaged in (i) the manufacture of its Tian Wang watches, (ii) the retail sales of its Tian Wang and Balco watches, (iii) retail sales of other brands watches in the PRC, (iv) design, manufacture and global distribution of certain owned and licensed international brands of watches, and (v) the ancillary trading of watch movements business.

Fortune Concept, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, is principally engaged in the business of distributing and retailing of various international brands of watches and related accessories in the Far East and Asia Pacific region.

TERMS USED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

