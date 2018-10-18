Time Watch Investments : Circulars - General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares, Proposed Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Time Watch Investments Limited ࣛࠇᘒҳ༟Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2033)

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held at Jade Room, 6/F, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, Harbour City, 3 Canton Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 22 November 2018 is set out on pages 17 to 22 of this circular.

Whether or not you intend to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. at or before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 20 November 2018 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

19 October 2018

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Annual General Meeting"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened and held at Jade Room, 6/F, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, Harbour City, 3 Canton Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 22 November 2018, the notice of which is set out on pages 17 to 22 of this circular, and any adjournment thereof

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time

"Board"

the board of Directors

"close associates"

has the same meaning as defined under the Listing Rules

"Companies Law"

the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands

"Company"

Time Watch Investments Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Extension Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to the effect that the number of Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate will be added to the number of Shares which may be allotted and issued under the General Mandate

"General Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue or otherwise deal with such number of new Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing the relevant resolution at the

Annual General Meeting

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Latest Practicable Date"

12 October 2018, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information herein

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China

"Repurchase Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to enable them to repurchase Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing the relevant resolution at the Annual General Meeting

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, as amended and supplemented from time to time

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of Share(s)

"Share Option Scheme"

the share option scheme conditionally approved by a written resolution of the then sole Shareholder dated 11 January 2013 and adopted by a resolution of the Board on the same day, under which eligible participants, among others, may be granted a right to subscribe for Shares under the discretion of the Board