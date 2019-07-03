Log in
Time is Running Out to Recover Losses from Puerto Rico Bonds and Funds

07/03/2019 | 10:09am EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas (SSEK Law Firm) continues to help investors and bondholders of Puerto Rico bonds and closed-end funds concentrated in Puerto Rico bonds to recover their financial losses from various financial firms.  SSEK Law Firm has filed several lawsuits against the brokerage firms involved with selling these products and is focused on assisting as many customers as possible to recoup as much as possible before the window closes on holding these firms accountable.  These firms are alleged to have been involved in selling these unsuitable investments to their customers:

  • UBS Financial Services Inc. of Puerto Rico
  • UBS Securities
  • Popular Securities, LLC
  • Santander Securities, LLC
  • Oriental Financial Services, Corp.

Many residents of Puerto Rico were sold these investments and have suffered devastating financial losses and distress as a result of their investment.  Numerous customers of these brokerage firms have filed complaints against these firms and their brokers for fraud, unsuitability, negligence, and other abuses.  While UBS was the most active brokerage firm with these products, going so far as to create proprietary bonds and closed-end funds heavily invested in Puerto Rico bonds, each of these firms has had several complaints filed by customers whose accounts were steeped in these products.

If you or someone you know invested in Puerto Rican bond funds and suffered losses, please contact the law firm of Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas, LLP today for a free, confidential evaluation of your account(s).  We have a team of attorneys, consultants, and staff with over 100 years of combined experience in the securities industry and in securities law that are ready to assist you in recovering your investment losses today.

Contact Info:  800-259-9010
Sam Edwards:  sedwards@sseklaw.com
Kirk Smith:  ksmith@sseklaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
