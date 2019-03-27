Log in
TimeKeeper's Compliance Platform Helps Global Financial Industry Members Become Compliant as SEC Rule 613 CAT Moves into its Second Phase

03/27/2019 | 08:01am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FSMTime (FSMLabs), the global leader of secure, resilient enterprise clock time and synchronization applications, announces TimeKeeper Compliance and TimeKeeper Grandmaster II time server appliance combined to help the financial industry members meet SEC 613 CAT NMS regulations as they move into the second phase.

The TimeKeeper Grandmaster time server helps customers meet or exceed the European MiFID II's 100-microsecond timestamp accuracy requirement against UTC standard traceability. In addition, The GrandMaster helps users comply with the US SEC 613 CAT NMS' 50-millisecond timestamp accuracy requirement against NIST traceability, and the finer timestamp increments up to nanoseconds for order handling or execution systems that must be recorded and reported to the CAT as well. 

TimeKeeper Compliance platform aggregates, monitors and analyzes timing logs in real time, while providing easy MiFID II and CAT NMS compliance reporting to both auditors and users. 

"We see a growing trend with large financial institutional members beginning their early preparations to meet CAT NMS regulation compliance requirements in 2020," said Victor Yodaiken, Founder and CEO of FSMTime. He added, "So, we are providing the TimeKeeper Enterprise Platform solution, with the Compliance module, to our global customers to meet this approaching deadline." 

FSMTime's customers include the most technologically advanced financial institutions, such as

Virtu Technology and the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) which operates the New York Stock Exchange, multiple tier one banks, hedge funds, exchanges, quant traders, and many other firms.

PR Contact: pr@fsmtime.com

Catch Up With FSMTime:

2019 Americas Trading Briefing - New York   Monday Apr 8, 2019

FSMTime will be participating at Goldman Sachs Americas Trading Briefing on Time Sync Requirements in Electronic Trading.

Contact: Nino De Falcis sales@fsmtime.com

About FSMLabs now FSMTime

FSMTime (FSMLabs), markets, supports and sells secure, resilient enterprise time and synchronization products and services to keep businesses and operations applications synchronized with ultra-high precision time across distributed data center networks. Visit FSMTime: https://www.fsmtime.com  

FSMTime does not provide legal or regulatory compliance advice with regard to any of our products or with respect to the use of our products. Consult with an attorney and/or regulatory compliance officer for legal and regulatory advice, including regarding compliance with FINRA, MiFID II, CAT, and other regulations.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timekeepers-compliance-platform-helps-global-financial-industry-members-become-compliant-as-sec-rule-613-cat-moves-into-its-second-phase-300819244.html

SOURCE FSMLabs


© PRNewswire 2019
