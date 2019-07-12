TimeXtender : Announces Several New Features in Discovery Hub®

Upgrade Includes New User Interface & Support for Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2

TimeXtender, a recognized global software company enabling instant access to any type of data in an organization to support advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that several new features have been designed in its Discovery Hub® data management platform.

TimeXtender has redesigned the user interface that now includes flexible tabs, making it even easier to build a modern data estate. A new solution explorer provides a more complete view of the overall data estate defined in Discovery Hub.

This upgrade is also significant since Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 now fully supports data storage. Using Discovery Hub, customers can now prepare for big data analytics, while also providing file system semantics, and directory and file level security.

In addition, Discovery Hub now uses Azure Databricks to manage incremental loading to Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2, as well as transferring data from a Discovery Hub Operational Data Exchange (ODX) to a Modern Data Warehouse (MDW).

“Being a technology leader is about continuously developing your technology offering to make it faster, better, stronger. This unyielding focus establishes that TimeXtender is ahead of the curve when it comes to serving customer and market needs. And that’s what we’ve accomplished with this new release of Discovery Hub,” said Heine Krog Iversen, CEO of TimeXtender. “With this newly designed user interface, data engineers and data architects will be able to develop a modern data estate even faster. We look forward to providing this new version of Discovery Hub to our partners and customers around the world.”

TimeXtender is exhibiting at the Microsoft Inspire event in Las Vegas from July 14-19. Attendees can stop by the TimeXtender booth, #2310, to see a live demo of this new release of Discovery Hub. Company executives will also be available to meet with existing and potential partners during the event.

In addition, this Discovery Hub announcement comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement that it was named a Finalist in the 2019 Microsoft Data Estate Modernization Partner of the Year Award.

