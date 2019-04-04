Timeless Luxury Group : AG Announces Commencement of Digital Security Offering (DSO)

Timeless Luxury Group AG ("TIMELESS“ or the "Company“), a Swiss based
company focused on offering luxury holiday villas, resorts and lifestyle
products (www.timeless-luxury.com),
announced today that it has launched its Digital Security Offering (DSO)
with TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, a United States registered broker
dealer. The offering of the ERC20-based digital security called TMLS
Tokens (“TMLS“) will be available directly at www.banq.co/listings/timeless.
The Company is offering a maximum of 100,000,000 TMLS Tokens at a price
of USD 1.00 per TMLS (the "Offering“). The minimum investment amount for
an investor is USD 1,000.00 (or 1,000 TMLS).
The DSO structure offers investors the opportunity to participate in
future profits and sales
TMLS offer investors the opportunity
to participate in the planned development of the Company, by providing a
right to earn a specified percentage of certain future Company profits.
TMLS holders are entitled to receive 40% of the earnings before taxes,
depreciation and amortization (“EBTDA“) per annum from the business
segments TIMELESS HIDEAWAYS and TIMELESS RESORTS and 10% of revenues of
the TIMELESS YACHTS and TIMELESS SELECTION divisions, as well as the
planned global franchise concept, if and when such profits and revenues
are earned. In addition, as a bonus, holders of at least 1,000 TMLS will
receive a discount of 20% on bookings of TIMELESS HIDEAWAYS or TIMELESS
RESORTS.
"It is important to us that we offer our investors an attractive and
coherent overall concept with our DSO. We are on the starting ramp of a
dynamic growth path and want to use any funds flowing from the DSO to
lead TIMELESS into a new dimension together with our investors",
emphasized Michael Gössl, founder and CEO of TIMELESS.
TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, working with its online division BANQ®
(www.banq.co),
will act as the lead managing placement agent for investors in the
Offering. The Company seeks to raise up to USD 100 million for the
development of up to 41 new hideaway properties and a planned resort
through the DSO. TMLS Tokens are issued in accordance with the Ethereum
ERC-20 standard and in the United States, pursuant to the exemption from
registration under the Securities Act provided by Regulation D, Rule
506(c) and to international investors using Regulation S. The Reg D
506(c) DSO will be offered and sold to accredited investors only. This
DSO will be the first offering in the United States to use an SEC
Registered Transfer Agent for the issuance and custody of digital
securities by engaging New York City based Vstock Transfer, LLC powered
by www.custodyware.com.
TIMELESS HIDEAWAYS: Core of the business
The TIMELESS
HIDEAWAYS division, the core of the business, comprises the planned
development and operation of rental luxury chalets and villas in
vacation destinations throughout Europe and the world. "Our planned
TIMELESS high-quality Hideaways will combine luxury, comfort,
functionality and tranquility in a unique way to create a relaxing
experience for discerning travelers“, says CEO Michael Gössl. The
Company´s business plan is based on the success of two existing “Concept
Properties,“ the luxury chalet “TIMELESS HIDEAWAY Wilder Kaiser“ (since
2015) and the villa “TIMELESS HIDEAWAY Zell am See“ (since 2017), which
are owned and managed by entities for which Gössl is also a majority
shareholder and CEO. Both the chalet and the villa achieved occupancy
rates of over seventy percent (70%) in 2017 and 2018. If the Company
raises a minimum of USD 1 million in the DSO, it expects such other
entities to transfer the operation and management of the Concept
Properties to the Company. Management believes that the demand for
high-quality holiday homes has risen significantly in recent years1
and believes such trends will continue. At the same time, the market is
highly fragmented and management believes that this offers unique growth
opportunities for TIMELESS.
After successfully demonstrating the business concept and using the
operations of the Concept Properties for analysis and optimization,
TIMELESS Management decided to expand the concept and is developing a
well filled project pipeline. TIMELESS will use the funds raised in the
DSO to both acquire and develop its own properties based on the success
to date of the Concept Properties and expand the concept. Management has
already identified numerous sites for potential Hideaway properties and
plans to use funds from the DSO to acquire and develop said properties.
Management may also use funds to purchase semi-finished properties,
provided they fit into the Company‘s planned portfolio and meet the
Company´s quality requirements. Management also believes that the
Hideaway concept may lend itself to a franchising opportunity and if
funds permit, TIMELESS plans to launch a global franchise concept in the
future.
TIMELESS RESORTS: Transferring the successful Hideaway concept to the
development of resorts
In addition to TIMELESS HIDEAWAYS,
Management intends to apply their Hideaway concept to Resort properties
via their TIMELESS RESORTS division. The Company plans to build its
first resort, the "TIMELESS CHALET RESORT Wilder Kaiser" in Austria near
the famous city of Kitzbuehel. The Company‘s CEO is the majority owner
of an unaffiliated entity that has a contract to purchase a 38,000 sqm
plot and a term sheet with one of the largest hotel chains in the world
to operate the planned resort. If the Company raises a minimum of USD 1
million in the DSO, it expects that the management and development
rights of the property will be transferred to the Company. "We are far
along with the planning of our first resort. We intend to start
marketing the resort as early as the end of 2020 if funds are available
for its construction and development" Gössl says, providing an insight
into further development.
TIMELESS YACHTS & TIMELESS SELECTION: Extension of the brand to other
luxury sectors
Management also plans to extend the TIMELESS
brand to other suitable sectors beyond real estate. As part of this
process, if the Company raises a minimum of USD 1 million in the DSO, it
expects the operation and management of TIMELESS YACHTS and TIMELESS
SELECTION, which are currently operated (as a separate division) by a
separate entity that is majority owned by our CEO, to be transferred to
the Company. TIMELESS SELECTION provides high-quality spirits, wines and
cigars under a licensing agreement with one supplier for guests of the
Concept Properties and for online sales. TIMELESS YACHTS operates a
yacht, called the Ocean Club, that was first presented at the
international boat show in Düsseldorf in 2017 and is currently chartered
out of Mallorca, Spain.
After the anticipated transfer, if Management is successful in
developing the TIMELESS SELECTION portfolio, they plan to expand their
offering to wholesalers and retailers in the future. Profits, if any,
from the Hideaways and/or Resort will be used to fund these divisions.
“The result of our combined experience in project development,
high-quality real estate and brand development, is a whole lifestyle
experience under one single brand“, says Prof. Dr. Arnold Weissman,
shareholder and member of the Executive Board of Timeless. “We believe
that we have thus created a unique selling proposition with the
potential to develop a sustainable competitive advantage and a strong
luxury brand.“
Timeless Luxury Group AG is currently undertaking a private placement
offering pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the “Securities Act”), and/or Rule 506 of Regulation D
promulgated thereunder; the Company is concurrently conducting an
offering to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. Investors
should consider the investment objectives, risks, and investment time
horizon carefully before investing. The offering documents relating to
each offering of security tokens by Timeless Luxury Group AG will
contain this and other information about Timeless tokens and Timeless
Luxury Group AG and should be read carefully before investing. Copies of
the offering documents relating to each offering of Timeless tokens may
be obtained, when available, by accessing BANQ®'s website at www.banq.co/listings/timeless.
Timeless tokens are being offered and sold in reliance on the exemption
from registration set forth in Section 506(c) under the Securities Act
of 1933, as amended, or the "Securities Act". In accordance therewith,
you should be aware that (i) the security tokens may be sold only
to “accredited investors,” which for natural persons are investors who
meet certain minimum annual income or net worth thresholds; (ii) the security
tokens will only be offered in reliance on an exemption from the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and will not be required
to comply with specific disclosure requirements that apply to
registration under the Securities Act; (iii) the Securities and Exchange
Commission will not pass upon the merits of or give its approval to the security
tokens, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness
of any offering materials; and (iv) the security tokens will be
subject to legal restrictions on transfer and resale and investors
should not assume they will be able to resell their security tokens;
investing in security tokens involves risk, and investors should
be able to bear the loss of their entire investment. This release may
include “forward-looking statements” with the meaning of Section 27A of
the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934
and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward
looking statements. This information is supplied from sources we believe
to be reliable, but we cannot guarantee the accuracy of such
information. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such
forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that
they will be realized. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from the anticipated results. This summary
is not an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase,
Timeless tokens in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be
prohibited. The security tokens offered hereby are highly speculative
and involve a high degree of risk. If the Company does not
receive the maximum amount of USD 100 million in the referenced
offering, they will most likely be unable to fully carry out their plans
to develop 41 new hideaway properties and one resort property. In
addition, if they do not receive at least USD 33 million and are unable
to secure bank financing for development and construction costs
associated with the first 15 planned properties, then they would also be
unable to develop their business plans. As such, the Timeless tokens
offered are highly speculative and involve a high degree of risk.
Investors should only purchase these security tokens if they can afford
to lose their entire investment.
1 Outlook for Vacation Rental Tourism 2018, German Vacation
Rental Association e.V. (DFW), Berlin; 3rd Edition, May 2018
