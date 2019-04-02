Log in
Timely World Event Comes to Atlanta, GA Organized by ALLATRA International Public Movement

04/02/2019 | 07:35am EDT

ATLANTA, Ga., April 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- "THE UNIVERSAL GRAIN. Game of Professionals. Society. The Last Chance" to be held on May 11, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. ET, ALLATRA International announced today. This momentous event will be held at Georgia Aquarium, in the Oceans Ballroom in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Society Event - Allatra International Public Movement

This is a Free Event. Attendance is by invitation only. Register here: https://allatra.tv/universalgrain/

This is a Free Event. Attendance is by invitation only. Register here: https://allatra.tv/universalgrain/

"We are all people, and we all have one place of residence - the Earth, one nation - humanity, one value - life, thanks to which we can adequately realize ourselves and the meaning of our existence in a higher spiritual and moral aspect. Unification of People is the Key to Survival of Mankind!" -- Excerpt from the report "On the Problems and Consequences of Global Climate Change on Earth. Effective Ways to Solve These Problems."

Video Trailer "THE UNIVERSAL GRAIN" - https://youtu.be/M6DPiIqtPNs

This historic event will be attended by hundreds of thousands of people of diverse cultures, religions, and ethnic groups representing communities from around the world. People themselves are initiating this momentous event with the goal to raise vital questions that concern topics of peace, humanness, and empathy.

We will touch on the question as to why we have such world problems as wars, international conflicts, racial and religious discrimination, misinterpretation of information by mass media, consumer-oriented society, etc. This is a pivotal opportunity on such a significant scale for humanity to look into the eyes of each other and unite, not only in words, but in deeds.

People will gather in Atlanta as well as conference halls around the world and connect to the Atlanta event via live internet broadcast. Journalists and mass media representatives will also be present in many countries. We invite all people of goodwill to join us in Atlanta, USA or via live broadcast!

See registration link for a growing list of participating countries and locations. https://allatra.tv/universalgrain/

About ALLATRA:
ALLATRA International Public Movement is a format of interaction outside of politics and religion. This global Movement, already joined by millions of people from over 140 countries, is open to all people of good will regardless of their place of residence, nationality, social status, religion or political affiliation. The activities of this volunteer, all people's movement, are aimed at reviving spiritual and moral values in the world community and establishing a peaceful dialogue around cultural, social, spiritual and moral conditions of life within society.

This is a unique, peaceful global movement in which people, in their spare time, successfully implement an entirely new form of communication, an interaction which results in the unification of people around the world based on the principles of honesty, kindness, and justice.

Please visit https://allatra.org to learn more about ALLATRA International Public Movement and its activities

Twitter: @AllatRaMovement #allatraunites

Media Contact:
ALLATRA International Public Movement, USA,
Marina Ovtsynova
ALLATRA IPM participant,
Phone:770-317-4768
email: gp.universalgrain@allatra.tv

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/M6DPiIqtPNs

News Source: AllatRa International Public Movement

Related link: https://allatra.org

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/timely-world-event-comes-to-atlanta-ga-organized-by-allatra-international-public-movement/
