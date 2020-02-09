Times Neighborhood : INSIDE INFORMATION POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries referred to as the "Group" ) pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules" ) and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board" ) of directors (the "Directors" ) of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and other information currently available, it is expected that the unaudited profit (before taking into account of the listing expenses) attributable to the equity owners of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 will record an increase by no less than 80% as compared to the audited profit attributable to the equity owners of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018. Such increase was primarily attributable to the following reasons: (1) the increase in gross floor area of properties under management by the Group; and (2) the growth in revenue from property management services and value-added services to non-property owners.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the information currently available to the Company and the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, which has not been audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company or approved by the audit committee of the Company and is subject to possible adjustments. The Group will issue an announcement on its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 in due course in accordance with the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. WANG Meng, Mr. YAO Xusheng, Ms. XIE Rao and Ms. ZHOU Rui as executive Directors; Mr. BAI Xihong and Mr. LI Qiang as non-executive Directors; Mr. LUI Shing Ming, Brian, Dr. WONG Kong Tin and Dr. CHU Xiaoping as independent non-executive Directors.