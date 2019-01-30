Timetable for Statutory Filings

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc (“Serinus”, “SEN” or the “Company”) (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), announces, pursuant to market regulations in Poland (“Regulations”), the schedule for the publication of quarterly reports by the Company in 2019. The timetable is as follows:



Annual Report for 2018 – March 21, 2019



Report for 1st quarter of 2019 – May 16, 2019



Semi-annual report for the 1st half of 2019 – August 14, 2019



Report for 3rd quarter of 2019 – November 14, 2019

Moreover, pursuant to the Regulations, a consolidated report on payments to the public administration will be published by the Company on May 31, 2019.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc +1-403-264-8877 Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy Numis Securities Limited +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) John Prior Paul Gillam Ben Stoop GMP FirstEnergy +44 (0) 20 7448 0200 (Joint Broker) Hugh Sanderson Jonathan Wright Camarco +44 (0) 20 3781 8334 (Financial PR) Billy Clegg Owen Roberts TBT i Wspólnicy +48 22 487 53 02 (Financial PR - Warsaw) Piotr Talarek



Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This news release includes forward looking information and statements within the meaning of securities laws. Such statements relate to the Corporation’s or management’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future and can be identified by words such as “plans”, “assumes”, “will”, “anticipate” and “may” or variations of such words. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Corporation that reflect its experience and understanding of future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties, including, but not limited to, continued listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and AIM, the Corporation’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the delisting and other factors identified in the Corporation’s filings with regulatory authorities in Canada. Many of these uncertainties are beyond the Corporation’s control and, therefore, may cause actual actions or results to differ from those expressed or implied herein. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Translation : This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.



