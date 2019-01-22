Timicoin/TimiHealth Launches Best in Class Healthcare Blockchain as a Service Solution in Concert with SWFT Exchange Listing

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Timicoin/TimiHealth (www.timicoin.io), the first operating blockchain designed to empower every individual through easy to use tools within TimiHealth that allows you to own, control and monetize your personal healthcare information. Today, TimiHealth announces Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) built purposefully to address the most important issues in healthcare including:

Interoperability across healthcare platforms and systems Patient centric Care Plans for comprehensive clinical care coordination Genomic focused use cases via TimiDNA (TDNA Token Drop Rewards coming soon!)

TimiHealth is a custom-built healthcare focused blockchain that is recognized and verified as the leading platform to solve complex and transformative issues in healthcare.

As the premier healthcare utility and application focused blockchain platform, we are announcing the listing of Timicoin (TMC) on January 22nd, 2019 on the premier SWFT Blockchain exchange. SWFT exchange is focused on global applications and backed by the Draper Dragon Digital Fund from Silicon Valley.

"We started this project two years ago, and while everyone has been focused on HODL this past year, we were always focused on BUIDL. Moving into 2019 we strongly believe you should have a live blockchain if you want to call yourself a blockchain company, too many simply do not understand this," stated the founder of Timicoin/TimiHealth, Will Lowe.

"Our vision is direct, create tremendous value in healthcare by taking the lead on the biggest challenges that drive waste and inefficiencies, and tokenize health data to enrich the patients. Our position directly aligns with policies led by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) including their patient centric MyHealthEData Initiative focused on putting patients in control of their own data. We in parallel understand the rapid development of value from genomic data as demonstrated by the 23andMe GlaxoSmithKline $300 million dollar deal and are excited about the TimiDNA platform launching soon. We are excited to unveil both new solutions and partnerships in the coming months," said Lowe.

The TimiPatient app is the first blockchain powered healthcare app, available to consumers to download in the Apple App Store and on Google Play Store.

The Mobile Health Record Platform provides decentralized medical records from storing to accessing instantly from anywhere in the world in a secure exchange. Timicoin/TimiHealth (Timicoin.io) is a patent-pending solution to securing patient data, while providing unprecedented portability.

