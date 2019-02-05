Timothy D. O'Hara Joins Rockefeller Capital Management as President of the Rockefeller Multi-Family Office

Rockefeller Capital Management today announced that Timothy D. O’Hara will join the Firm’s Executive Team as President of the Rockefeller Multi-Family Office. O’Hara previously led Ayco, the family office and wealth planning unit of Goldman Sachs.

In his role as President of the Rockefeller Multi-Family Office, O’Hara will be responsible for leading a team of talented senior client advisors and multi-generational wealth planning experts, building upon Rockefeller’s rich history of serving ultra-high-net-worth families through an expanded offering of investment, tax and estate planning, philanthropy and other family office services.

“With more than two decades at Ayco, Tim is one of the most experienced and accomplished leaders in the family office advisory space, and his expertise as a trusted advisor will be a great complement to our distinguished team of wealth experts,” said Gregory J. Fleming, President & CEO of Rockefeller Capital Management. “Hiring Tim is another major investment in building the premier wealth advisory firm in the world.”

“I am thrilled to join Rockefeller Capital Management and the experienced leadership team that Greg has assembled,” said O’Hara. “Combining the institutional knowledge of the Multi-Family Office with the complementary capabilities found in Private Wealth Management, Asset Management and Strategic Advisory allows us to meet the broad needs of clients and command a unique position in the market. I look forward to working with the team to lead the Multi-Family Office and expand our tax, trust and estate planning, and wealth advisory capabilities.”

Prior to joining Rockefeller, O’Hara served as President and CEO of Ayco from January 2013 to February 2018. He first joined the firm in 1996 as a client advisor in the Ayco Family Office, and rose to roles of escalating responsibility, including Senior Vice President, Executive Vice President, President, and President and CEO. Under his leadership, O’Hara grew Ayco significantly, opening six new offices across the country, managing a rapidly growing team that advised wealthy executives and their families, launching a diversity network and instituting charitable programs to support local communities. O’Hara has a JD from Albany Law School and an undergraduate degree from Le Moyne College. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Ray Wareham will continue to lead the Multi-Family Office business until O’Hara starts on May 2, 2019, after which Wareham will continue in his longstanding role of advising clients as Vice Chairman of the Multi-Family Office.

The Multi-Family Office along with the new Private Wealth Management business, led by President Christopher Randazzo, form the Rockefeller Global Family Office. The complementary capabilities of the Multi-Family Office and Private Wealth Management business uniquely position the Rockefeller Global Family Office to provide a full-suite of services to ultra-high-net-worth clients. The Private Wealth Management business has grown rapidly in the last six months, adding five teams of private wealth advisors with collective assets of approximately $5 billion.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management is a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm offering global family office, asset management and strategic advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions and corporations. The Firm has offices in New York, Atlanta, Boston, Washington, DC, Salt Lake City, and Wilmington, Delaware.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005123/en/