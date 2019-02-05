Timothy D. O'Hara Joins Rockefeller Capital Management as President of the Rockefeller Multi-Family Office

Rockefeller Capital Management today announced that Timothy D. O’Hara
will join the Firm’s Executive Team as President of the Rockefeller
Multi-Family Office. O’Hara previously led Ayco, the family office and
wealth planning unit of Goldman Sachs.
In his role as President of the Rockefeller Multi-Family Office, O’Hara
will be responsible for leading a team of talented senior client
advisors and multi-generational wealth planning experts, building upon
Rockefeller’s rich history of serving ultra-high-net-worth families
through an expanded offering of investment, tax and estate planning,
philanthropy and other family office services.
“With more than two decades at Ayco, Tim is one of the most experienced
and accomplished leaders in the family office advisory space, and his
expertise as a trusted advisor will be a great complement to our
distinguished team of wealth experts,” said Gregory J. Fleming,
President & CEO of Rockefeller Capital Management. “Hiring Tim is
another major investment in building the premier wealth advisory firm in
the world.”
“I am thrilled to join Rockefeller Capital Management and the
experienced leadership team that Greg has assembled,” said O’Hara.
“Combining the institutional knowledge of the Multi-Family Office with
the complementary capabilities found in Private Wealth Management, Asset
Management and Strategic Advisory allows us to meet the broad needs of
clients and command a unique position in the market. I look forward to
working with the team to lead the Multi-Family Office and expand our
tax, trust and estate planning, and wealth advisory capabilities.”
Prior to joining Rockefeller, O’Hara served as President and CEO of Ayco
from January 2013 to February 2018. He first joined the firm in 1996 as
a client advisor in the Ayco Family Office, and rose to roles of
escalating responsibility, including Senior Vice President, Executive
Vice President, President, and President and CEO. Under his leadership,
O’Hara grew Ayco significantly, opening six new offices across the
country, managing a rapidly growing team that advised wealthy executives
and their families, launching a diversity network and instituting
charitable programs to support local communities. O’Hara has a JD from
Albany Law School and an undergraduate degree from Le Moyne College. He
is a Certified Public Accountant.
Ray Wareham will continue to lead the Multi-Family Office business until
O’Hara starts on May 2, 2019, after which Wareham will continue in his
longstanding role of advising clients as Vice Chairman of the
Multi-Family Office.
The Multi-Family Office along with the new Private Wealth Management
business, led by President Christopher Randazzo, form the Rockefeller
Global Family Office. The complementary capabilities of the Multi-Family
Office and Private Wealth Management business uniquely position the
Rockefeller Global Family Office to provide a full-suite of services to
ultra-high-net-worth clients. The Private Wealth Management business has
grown rapidly in the last six months, adding five teams of private
wealth advisors with collective assets of approximately $5 billion.
About Rockefeller Capital Management
Rockefeller Capital Management is a leading independent, privately-owned
financial services firm offering global family office, asset management
and strategic advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and
families, institutions and corporations. The Firm has offices in New
York, Atlanta, Boston, Washington, DC, Salt Lake City, and Wilmington,
Delaware.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005123/en/