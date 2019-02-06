Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tinder growth powers Match earnings beat, shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 05:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Photo illustration of dating app Tinder shown on an Apple iPhone

(Reuters) - Match Group Inc reported fourth-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as its popular dating app, Tinder, attracted more subscribers, sending its shares up nearly 10 percent in extended trading.

Match has been investing heavily in Tinder and its other dating services as it looks to grab a bigger slice of the online dating market, which is estimated to touch $12 billion (£9 billion) in 2020 by Nomura analysts.

Tinder — which has made "swipe left" and "swipe right" a point of pop culture conversations - added 233,000 average subscribers in the quarter, bringing its total average subscriber count to 4.3 million, or 1.2 million more than a year earlier.

Overall subscribers at Match rose to 8.2 million.

The company, however, forecast first-quarter revenue of $455 million to $465 million, below analysts' estimates of $469.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company said a strong dollar weighed on its forecast.

Match said it also expects first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $150 million to $155 million. Analysts were expecting $155.28 million.

Match's total operating expenses rose about 22 percent in the fourth quarter as the company boosted marketing spend on its money-spinner Tinder in emerging markets, including India and Latin America, while ramping up its other services, PlentyOfFish and Hinge.

The company faces stiff competition from a host of rivals including Bumble, which recently launched its app in India, a market with huge potential for dating-related services.

Total revenue rose 20.7 percent to $457.34 million in the quarter, beating analysts' estimates of about $448.5 million.

Net earnings attributable to Match Group shareholders was $115.5 million, or 39 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec 31, compared with a loss of $9 million, or 3 cents per share.

Excluding items, Match earned 43 cents per share, beating estimates of 38 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.


(click here https://tmsnrt.rs/2TBLVt8 for an interactive on Match subscriber growth

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32pNew Zealand Unemployment Rate Jumps in 4Q
DJ
05:30pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Mechanism of Montevideo
PU
05:28pREPUBLICAN SENATORS TO TRUMP : Do not terminate NAFTA
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pUtilities Flat as Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pCommunications Services Flat After Strong Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:13pTinder growth powers Match earnings beat, shares rise
RE
05:06pTech Up Amid Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:58pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK delivers sales, earnings and cash flow growth in 2018
5NASDAQ : Tech Rally Puts Nasdaq on Cusp of Exiting Bear Market

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.