Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tint World :® to Open New South Florida Location

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 07:40am EDT

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, will open a new store in Pompano Beach, Florida. The store is the 17th Tint World® location in Florida and the fourth South Florida store owned by local entrepreneur Danny Shenko.

Owned and operated by Danny Shenko, Tint World of Pompano Beach will be the fourth South Florida location

Shenko opened his first Tint World® location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2012. He also owns Tint World® franchise locations in Sunrise and North Miami.

"Danny is a great ambassador for Tint World® in South Florida," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "He's put in a lot of hard work in that area over the last seven years, and it shows. He's dedicated to providing the residents of Pompano Beach great products and expert services, just like he's been delivering to his three other stores. His record of success demonstrates his commitment and the quality of Tint World®'s offerings."

Tint World® of Pompano Beach will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film. Many of the products for automobiles are also available for boats and other marine vehicles.

"I've seen the Tint World® family grow from 12 stores when I first came on board to more than 60 stores now," Shenko said."That growth has been good for the overall Tint World® brand and for individual franchise owners, too. As the company has grown, Charles has added new support systems and marketing opportunities for franchisees. I take advantage of everything that's available, and the results speak for themselves. I can't wait to deliver the amazing products and services that Tint World® has to offer to the residents of Pompano Beach."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:
Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO
(800) 767-8468
Charles.Bonfiglio@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tint-world-to-open-new-south-florida-location-300811167.html

SOURCE Tint World


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aINVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Lonmin Plc
PR
08:10aBuild Larger, More Robust Applications with Microchip's Expanded Dual- and Single-core dsPIC® Digital Signal Controller (DSC) Family
GL
08:09aNN : Announces Anticipated Non-Cash Intangible Asset Impairment Charges
PU
08:09aBIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL : BioInvent expands US patent protection for its F.I.R.S.T.™ platform
PU
08:09aIP : Modern Water plc - Modern Water sells brine concentration plant to leading global producer of industrial chemicals
PU
08:09aBRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:08aDELTA AIR LINES : Alitalia rescue at risk as suitors set conditions - source
RE
08:08aEQUINIX INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:08aDUO WORLD : Smoothflow Cloud Deployment on Amazon Web Services Now Enhances Scalability, High Availability and Security for its Customer Globally
AQ
08:07aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.