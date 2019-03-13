Tint World :® to Open New South Florida Location

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, will open a new store in Pompano Beach, Florida. The store is the 17th Tint World® location in Florida and the fourth South Florida store owned by local entrepreneur Danny Shenko.

Shenko opened his first Tint World® location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2012. He also owns Tint World® franchise locations in Sunrise and North Miami.

"Danny is a great ambassador for Tint World® in South Florida," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "He's put in a lot of hard work in that area over the last seven years, and it shows. He's dedicated to providing the residents of Pompano Beach great products and expert services, just like he's been delivering to his three other stores. His record of success demonstrates his commitment and the quality of Tint World®'s offerings."

Tint World® of Pompano Beach will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film. Many of the products for automobiles are also available for boats and other marine vehicles.

"I've seen the Tint World® family grow from 12 stores when I first came on board to more than 60 stores now," Shenko said."That growth has been good for the overall Tint World® brand and for individual franchise owners, too. As the company has grown, Charles has added new support systems and marketing opportunities for franchisees. I take advantage of everything that's available, and the results speak for themselves. I can't wait to deliver the amazing products and services that Tint World® has to offer to the residents of Pompano Beach."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

