Tintri by DDN® today announced that Mark Gritter, the visionary original
co-founder and architect of Tintri, is joining the new organization’s
executive team to serve as its chief technology officer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005229/en/
Mark Gritter, CTO at Tintri by DDN (Photo: Business Wire)
Before joining Tintri by DDN, Gritter has enjoyed a distinguished career
in technology. From his PhD program at Stanford he joined Kealia, a
developer of advanced server technology, as one of its first employees.
Kealia was later acquired by Sun Microsystems. Gritter then co-founded
Tintri in 2008, leading the design and development of Tintri's VM-aware,
flash-based file system, analytics and resource management engines.
Tintri’s products were successfully deployed in more than a thousand
organizations, generating half a billion dollars of revenue.
Tweet
this: Original @Tintri Co-Founder Mark Gritter Joins Tintri by
DDN as CTO to Lead #Analytics and Server #Virtualization Vision - http://bit.ly/2Qn92FZ
“Mark is a visionary who has successfully architected the future of
enterprise data management for more than a decade, helping to establish
Tintri as the leader in enterprise analytics and server virtualization,”
said Alex Bouzari, co-founder and CEO of DDN. “His vision and expertise
will be instrumental in creating best-in-class data solutions that
deliver ever increasing levels of insight, automation and simplicity to
the enterprise.”
Tintri’s server virtualization, DevOps, and VDI software suite automates
and simplifies storage management and delivers predictive insight into
data for the enterprise. Capabilities include advanced analytics, 10X
speed up of VM migration, clone and refresh of terabyte-sized databases
within seconds, storage vMotion enablement with zero load on the host,
and handling of thousands of VMs in a single datastore.
“Tintri products have delivered powerful insight and server
virtualization capabilities to enterprises for many years,” said
Gritter. “With DDN’s broad market reach, significant financial
investments, and synergistic data storage technologies, I’m inspired to
lead Tintri by DDN’s engineering innovation into broader data
management, analytics and hybrid cloud areas.”
DDN is rapidly growing the Tintri by DDN engineering, support and
technical teams, with a goal of one hundred hires by year end. The
entire Tintri product line is available for purchase from Tintri by DDN,
including the EC6000 and T1000 all-flash arrays and the hybrid flash
T800 series. Unified management is provided through Tintri Global Center
and real-time and predictive analytics is provided via Tintri Analytics.
About Tintri by DDN (Tintri)
Tintri offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public-cloud
like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use
Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation
for their own clouds—to build agile development environments for cloud
native applications and to run mission-critical enterprise applications.
Tintri enables users to guarantee the performance of their applications,
automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot
across their infrastructure, and predict an organization's needs to
scale—the underpinnings of a modern data center. That's why leading
cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron,
NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20 percent of the Fortune 100, trust
Tintri with enterprise cloud. For more information, visit www.tintri.com
and follow us on Twitter: @Tintri.
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage
supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has
designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and
storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers,
universities and government agencies to generate more value and to
accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise
and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage
technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture,
store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information
and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and
cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading
financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science
organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and
research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more
information, go to www.ddn.com and
follow us on Twitter: @DDN_limitless.
©2018 All rights reserved. DDN Storage, DDN, and Tintri are
trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the
property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005229/en/