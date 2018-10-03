Tintri by DDN® today announced that Mark Gritter, the visionary original co-founder and architect of Tintri, is joining the new organization’s executive team to serve as its chief technology officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005229/en/

Mark Gritter, CTO at Tintri by DDN (Photo: Business Wire)

Before joining Tintri by DDN, Gritter has enjoyed a distinguished career in technology. From his PhD program at Stanford he joined Kealia, a developer of advanced server technology, as one of its first employees. Kealia was later acquired by Sun Microsystems. Gritter then co-founded Tintri in 2008, leading the design and development of Tintri's VM-aware, flash-based file system, analytics and resource management engines. Tintri’s products were successfully deployed in more than a thousand organizations, generating half a billion dollars of revenue.

Tweet this: Original @Tintri Co-Founder Mark Gritter Joins Tintri by DDN as CTO to Lead #Analytics and Server #Virtualization Vision - http://bit.ly/2Qn92FZ

“Mark is a visionary who has successfully architected the future of enterprise data management for more than a decade, helping to establish Tintri as the leader in enterprise analytics and server virtualization,” said Alex Bouzari, co-founder and CEO of DDN. “His vision and expertise will be instrumental in creating best-in-class data solutions that deliver ever increasing levels of insight, automation and simplicity to the enterprise.”

Tintri’s server virtualization, DevOps, and VDI software suite automates and simplifies storage management and delivers predictive insight into data for the enterprise. Capabilities include advanced analytics, 10X speed up of VM migration, clone and refresh of terabyte-sized databases within seconds, storage vMotion enablement with zero load on the host, and handling of thousands of VMs in a single datastore.

“Tintri products have delivered powerful insight and server virtualization capabilities to enterprises for many years,” said Gritter. “With DDN’s broad market reach, significant financial investments, and synergistic data storage technologies, I’m inspired to lead Tintri by DDN’s engineering innovation into broader data management, analytics and hybrid cloud areas.”

DDN is rapidly growing the Tintri by DDN engineering, support and technical teams, with a goal of one hundred hires by year end. The entire Tintri product line is available for purchase from Tintri by DDN, including the EC6000 and T1000 all-flash arrays and the hybrid flash T800 series. Unified management is provided through Tintri Global Center and real-time and predictive analytics is provided via Tintri Analytics.

About Tintri by DDN (Tintri)

Tintri offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public-cloud like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation for their own clouds—to build agile development environments for cloud native applications and to run mission-critical enterprise applications. Tintri enables users to guarantee the performance of their applications, automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot across their infrastructure, and predict an organization's needs to scale—the underpinnings of a modern data center. That's why leading cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron, NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20 percent of the Fortune 100, trust Tintri with enterprise cloud. For more information, visit www.tintri.com and follow us on Twitter: @Tintri.

About DDN

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com and follow us on Twitter: @DDN_limitless.

©2018 All rights reserved. DDN Storage, DDN, and Tintri are trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005229/en/