Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tints of Nature Expands Retail Outreach of Organic, Healthier Hair Color in the United States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 10:06am EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More nature. Fewer chemicals.

That is what Tints of Nature – Simply Healthier Hair Color offers.

“We developed Tints of Nature to give women not only healthier hair but beautiful, salon-level results,” said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature.

The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature now plans to bring its natural and organic hair color system to the entire United States. It is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market

Tints of Nature, however, is a different type of company with a noble mission to develop organic and healthier hair products that are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

“We do not test our products on animals. We do not use any animal by-products,” said Perfitt, who started the company in the early 1990s. “We have grown our brand in the United Kingdom and now plan to offer Tints of Nature to American consumers.”

Perfitt was a lone visionary when he first developed Tints of Nature in the 1990s.

Today, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, natural, and organic products are no longer niche brands. They have moved into the mainstream. Studies show an increasing number of women are buying vegan-beauty products even though many of them are not vegan.

“When we started, we were all alone. From the beginning, we cared about the environmental impact of our products.” Perfitt said. “Today, more consumers want natural organic products that are ethically developed, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free.”

Perfitt said Tints of Nature contains more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

“We offer a high-quality alternative to conventional chemical hair color and care products. Tints of Nature was the first ammonia-free hair color product in the United Kingdom,” he added.

“We use plant-based ingredients. Tints of Nature only uses ethically-sourced ingredients from responsible suppliers. We want to give people healthier, high-performing alternatives without the need for harsh chemicals, and which haven’t hurt animals or our planet.”  

To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit Amazon.

 

Attachments 

Andrew Polin
Tints of Nature
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aFRESH PROMISE FOODS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:45aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:45aMedXtractor Corp. Provides Operational Update
NE
10:43aVESUVIUS : Statement on COVID-19
PU
10:43aGROUPE SEB : Together to face COVID-19
PU
10:43aAAC : Recovery First Treatment Center Offers Telehealth Services to Increase Access to Care Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
10:42aHighwire PR Acquires Wonderscript to Expand Digital Services
GL
10:40aEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:40aSTATS PERFORM : to Deliver Football Analytics Course in Collaboration with Birkbeck University
BU
10:40aWIRECARD AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder steps up battle with management over Airbus order
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
3BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group