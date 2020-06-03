Log in
Tints of Nature's Organic, Healthier Hair Color Now Available on VitaBeauti.com

06/03/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tints of Nature, the organic, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free hair coloring system, is now available on VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness e-commerce portal.

“We are excited about expanding our presence in the United States,” said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature. “Tints of Nature – Simply Healthier Hair Color provides women with a natural alternative to harsh, chemical-based hair coloring products. Plus, Tints of Nature gives you salon-level results.”

The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, but now plans to expand its retail distribution network throughout the United States.

Today, more consumers are looking for natural, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free products than in the past. Surveys show that many consumers who buy vegan-friendly products are not vegans.

“For nearly three decades, Tints of Nature has been a leader in the organic hair coloring industry,” Perfitt said. “Before it was trendy, our company was committed to ethical, sustainable, and cruelty-free products. We don’t use animals to test our products, nor do we use any animal by-products.”

Tints of Nature contain more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally-derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

“Since we started the company, we have been passionate about developing high-quality hair coloring products that are affordable, ethical, and as natural as possible,” he said.

Perfitt said consumers today are more concerned about the health and condition of their hair than their parents and grandparents.

“I understand these concerns. I started Tints of Nature because my friend, a hairstylist, was allergic to the chemicals in the hair color products he was using in his salon,” Perfitt said. “Together, we developed hair coloring that wasn’t harsh on your hair or your stylist. Our products are natural, organic, innovative, ethical, and sustainable.”

To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit VitaBeauti.com.

 

Andrew Polin
Tints of Nature
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
