Tiny : Acquires Top Shopify Partner, Pixel Union, Commits $25MM in Acquisition Capital

Tiny,
a Canadian technology holding company, today announced that it has
acquired a majority stake in Pixel
Union, a leading partner in the Shopify
ecosystem. Since 2011, Pixel Union has provided Shopify's customer base
with beautiful and easy-to-use themes, apps, and custom services.
"It's clear that ecommerce is the future, but many people miss just how
early in the story we still are. In 2018, only 14% of total retail sales
happened online. That volume is set to more than double in the next
decade and we want to help make that happen," said Andrew Wilkinson,
Chairman of Tiny. "Shopify is the best ecommerce platform in the market
and is well-positioned to help bring more retailers online. We could not
be more excited to throw our full weight behind the platform and to
continue to invest our time, energy, and capital into making Shopify the
#1 choice for online retailers."
Tiny founded Pixel Union in 2009 and sold a majority stake to Teligence
Capital in 2014. On April 1, 2019, Tiny led a round of investment
alongside Freemark
Partners, Saltwater,
and Syrus
Partners to repurchase Teligence Capital’s shares in Pixel Union and
committed an additional $25 million to acquire other businesses in the
Shopify ecosystem.
Pixel Union’s CEO, Ben Moore, who also participated in the recent round,
will continue to run the business as it seeks to increase its interests
in the Shopify ecosystem.
“I couldn’t be more excited to have this renewed mandate from Tiny and
the other shareholders as we pursue our strategy of developing
integrated products and services that empower Shopify merchants,” said
Ben Moore, CEO of Pixel Union. “We believe strongly in Shopify’s
mission, its team and its product, and we are committed to supporting
both Shopify and its customers as they continue to build the future of
ecommerce.”
To learn more about Pixel Union, visit http://pixelunion.net
To learn more about Tiny, visit http://tiny.website
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005760/en/