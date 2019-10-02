Log in
Tiny Announces Launch of WeCommerce

10/02/2019 | 10:27am EDT

After raising $25M and buying Pixel Union, the move positions newly formed WeCommerce to pursue multiple acquisitions in parallel, while creating a diverse portfolio of Shopify focused businesses. Key executives appointed.

Tiny Capital Ltd (“Tiny”), a Canadian technology company, today announced the formation of WeCommerce, an e-commerce company focused on acquiring businesses within the Shopify partner ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005599/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Chris Sparling, co-founder of Tiny, is joining as CEO of WeCommerce. Chris has overseen more than 20 acquisitions at Tiny and has overseen multiple acquisitions in the Shopify space. WeCommerce also announces the appointment of Grant Storry to COO and Evan Brown to CFO. Pixel Union will join Out of The Sandbox, Yopify, and Supple in the growing WeCommerce portfolio of Shopify centred businesses.

“WeCommerce currently has over $27 million in cash and commitments,” said Chris Sparling, CEO, “and with the formation of our executive team, we will begin deploying our resources into acquiring and investing in world class Shopify partner companies and businesses.” Shopify partners revenues exceeded $1.2 billion in 2018 according to announcements at Unite 2019. Shopify estimates more than 700,000 people are directly or indirectly employed by the partner ecosystem that has referred over 200,000 merchants and generated $64 billion in gross market value on the platform.

Sparling notes, “Shopify partners are an integral part of the Shopify story. Over 350,000 premium partner themes have been bought, and over 25 million apps have been installed in merchant stores, 80% of which are supplied by partners.” WeCommerce is dedicated to acquiring the very best Shopify partner businesses, giving them complete operational independence and the capital and assistance they need to reach their full potential over the long term.

To learn more about WeCommerce, visit http://wecommerce.co.

To learn more about Tiny, visit http://tiny.website.


© Business Wire 2019
