Tinyclues : Launches in Germany and Nordics as Drive for Global Growth Continues

Tinyclues, provider of a leading
AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution, today announced
the launch of operations in the Nordic and DACH regions with offices in
Copenhagen and in Munich. Tinyclues has hired two new talents whose
primary role will be to lead and strengthen the regional sales teams,
and to help B2C brands maximize campaign revenue and customer experience.
Tinyclues recently closed a Series B investment and is expanding rapidly
around the world. The company has in recent years already extended
operations from France to North America and to the United Kingdom with
offices in New York and London.
Tinyclues in the Nordics will be led by Adam Gravesen, until recently an
IT sales leader with video marketing platform firm TwentyThree. Prior to
that role, he was head of sales, Nordics for Unwire, a mobile fintech
solution vendor.
“Across the Nordics, there is huge opportunity for Tinyclues and I’m
really excited to be building the company here,” said Gravesen. “As
everywhere, marketers in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland recognize
that their traditional campaign targeting strategies are reaching a
plateau; by using campaign intelligence solutions based on deep learning
they can now deliver hugely improved customer engagement and
significantly higher revenues”.
In Germany, Tinyclues has appointed Yannik Kottusch to lead operations.
He joins Tinyclues from Emarsys, for whom he managed the marketing
platform vendor’s sales in Germany and Switzerland.
“I’m excited to bring campaign intelligence to the DACH region,”
said Kottusch. “For many years, B2C leaders in this region have been
in need of innovation that will allow them to run campaigns that are
both customer and business centric. Tinyclues is bringing real,
impactful results and is going to disrupt this space.”
Tinyclues now counts over 100 major brands across ten countries as
customers, including Club Med, Thomas Cook, AccorHotels, Fnac Darty,
Arcadia and Lacoste. Tinyclues will be present at major German and
Danish digital marketing events in the fall, including DMEXCO and eTail
Nordics.
“We’re incredibly excited to be launching operations in the Nordics
and Germany and to have appointed Adam and Yannik to lead our growth in
these regions,” said Matthieu Chouard, Senior Vice President Sales
EMEA at Tinyclues. “There’s really strong interest from brands
across Europe and North America because Tinyclues’ campaign intelligence
solution changes the campaign management game. Not only are we freeing
marketers from daily low-value tasks, Tinyclues is also outperforming
competing approaches by huge margins, delivering
an average 49 percent campaign revenue uplift while
increasing customer engagement.”
Tinyclues’ growth in the Nordic and DACH regions presents new in-country
career opportunities for sales managers and for pre-sales engineers. For
more information see: www.tinyclues.com/careers/
About Tinyclues
Tinyclues
is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution
enabling companies to maximize revenue and customer engagement through
intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses
deep learning to identify future buyers for any offer, in the days
following a campaign. Companies
such as AccorHotels, Arcadia, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Charles Tyrwhitt,
Clarins, Club Med, Fnac Darty, Global Hotel Alliance, Lacoste, Manor,
Road Scholar, Thomas Cook, TUI, Vente-privee, and Vestiaire Collective
are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million
messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push
notifications, direct mail, call centers and Facebook to generate
quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed
as a Vendor
to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing
Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Cool
Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.
For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com
Twitter:
@tinyclues
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005478/en/