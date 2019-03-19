Tinyclues : Unveils Results of Independent Research Study Showing 199% ROI with Its AI Marketing Solution, At Major Retail Event in Monaco

Tinyclues
releases the results of a new, commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI)
study conducted by Forrester Consulting, at E-commerce One to One in
Monaco, a leading event for retail and e-commerce experts. Tinyclues
will be in Monaco for the full 3-day event, where it will also host a
conference with Conforama, focused on Tinyclues' role in the home
furnishing leader's digital transformation.
The Forrester TEI study is based on an independent case analysis of a
large retailer who has used Tinyclues' solution for several years and
measures the solution's 3-year economic impact on the company. The
findings reveal additional 3-year campaign revenue of $9 million (€8
million) present value and an ROI of 199%. The study also uncovered a
number of quantified benefits experienced by the retailer:
-
Better targeted email campaigns, with higher message relevancy and up
to 30% uplift in revenue.
-
New revenue streams from campaigns that were previously not possible
to target, including new and niche products.
-
Higher-performing trade marketing campaigns, driving partners to spend
more on these campaigns.
-
Improved customer experience, fewer opt-outs and higher customer
lifetime value, once the retailer entrusted its entire fatigue
management strategy to Tinyclues.
-
Gains in productivity for campaign managers and data scientists.
“Tinyclues has changed the way we think about customer marketing" 1,
explained the retailer's digital marketing director. "Before, we had
a traditional, ‘one-to-many’ approach. Now, we are at ‘one-to-few’ and
tomorrow we will be ‘one-to-one’. That’s a real game changer. We know
that one of the keys for success in retail is personalization, and
Tinyclues helps us in this journey.” 1
Tinyclues offers a new, unique targeting and planning experience for
marketing campaigns. The solution uses artificial intelligence and deep
learning to allow B2C marketers to find the future buyers for any
product, easily and with unparalleled precision.
For Tinyclues founder and CEO David Bessis, the TEI findings are a
welcome validation: "Marketers love Tinyclues because they see
successful results within a very short period of time. On average, our
clients have measured +79% campaign revenue, -80% time spent on campaign
creation, -19% unsubscribes and +51% client engagement. To have
Tinyclues’ economic impact confirmed in a study by a leading analyst
like Forrester reinforces our vision of how campaign intelligence is
reinventing marketing and transforming businesses."
Download the full study covering the benefits and costs associated with
Tinyclues here.
Tinyclues will be present at the leading retail event E-commerce One to
One Monaco from
March 19-21, and will take the stage with Conforama’s own Romain
Roulleau, Deputy CEO Digital & Customer. Conforama will provide an
exclusive look at their digital transformation project, and how
Tinyclues has helped them to reinvent their relationship marketing
communications through personalized, more relevant campaigns, with an
immediate effect on revenue. The presentation will be held March 19 at
3pm, in Room 1.
About Tinyclues
Tinyclues
is the leading AI-first marketing campaign intelligence solution
enabling companies to maximize revenue and customer engagement through
intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses
deep learning to identify future buyers for any offer, in the days
following a campaign. Companies
such as AccorHotels, Air France, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Clarins, Club
Med, Fnac Darty, Holland & Barrett, Kenzo, Lacoste, Manor, Rakuten, Road
Scholar, Thomas Cook, TUI, Veepee, and Vestiaire Collective are using
Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per
month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct
mail, call centers, and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable
additional revenue.
For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com
Twitter:
@tinyclues
1 The Total Economic Impact™ Of Tinyclues’ Campaign
Intelligence Solution For A Large Retailer, a Tinyclues-commissioned
study conducted by Forrester Consulting, February 2019
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005080/en/