Tiong Woon : Change - Announcement Of Retirement Of Executive Director

09/02/2019 | 05:45am EDT
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 2, 2019 17:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Announcement Reference SG190902OTHRX3MV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) JOANNA LIM LAN SIM
Designation COMPANY SECRETARY
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Mr Tan Swee Khim retired as an Executive Director of the Company and will accordingly relinquish his position as members of the Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee.
Additional Details
Name Of Person Tan Swee Khim
Age 62
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 02/09/2019
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Retirement due to personal and health reasons.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 23/08/1999
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 2
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 0
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Executive Director, Members of Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee.
Role and responsibilities Executive, responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of and business of the Group.
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries NIL
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
Past (for the last 5 years) Nil
Present Tiong Woon Corporation Holding Ltd
Tiong Woon Crane & Transport (Pte) Ltd.
Tiong Woon Crane Pte Ltd
Tiong Woon Marine Pte Ltd
Tiong Woon China Consortium Pte Ltd
Tiong Woon Offshore Pte. Ltd.
Tiong Woon Project & Contracting Pte. Ltd.
Tw (Sabah) Pte. Ltd.
Tiong Woon Tower Crane Pte. Ltd.
Tiong Woon Logistics Pte. Ltd.
Tower Cranes Services Pte. Ltd.
Tiong Woon Crane & Equipment Pte. Ltd.
Tiong Woon Thai Co., Ltd
Tiong Woon (Huizhou) Industrial Services Co., Ltd
P.T Tiong Woon Indonesia
TWC Arabia Company Ltd
Tiong Woon Project & Contracting (India) Private Limited
Tiong Woon Crane Sdn. Bhd.
Tiong Woon Myanmar Company Limited
Tiong Woon Crane & Transport Lanka (Pvt) Ltd

Disclaimer

Tiong Woon Corporation Holding Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:44:17 UTC
