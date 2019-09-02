Tiong Woon : Change - Announcement Of Retirement Of Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Announcement Sub Title RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Mr Tan Swee Khim retired as an Executive Director of the Company and will accordingly relinquish his position as members of the Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Name Of Person Tan Swee Khim

Age 62

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 02/09/2019

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Retirement due to personal and health reasons.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 23/08/1999

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 2

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 0

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Executive Director, Members of Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Role and responsibilities Executive, responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of and business of the Group.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries NIL

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

Past (for the last 5 years) Nil