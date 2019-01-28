TipRanks : Identifies the Top 10 Analysts of 2018

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TipRanks, the world's leading analyst ranking service, has identified the Top 10 Wall Street analysts of 2018. The ranking was based on the analysts' ability to generate return with their stock ratings and price targets. TipRanks' algorithms calculated the average return and statistical significance of each rating, as well as the overall success rate. Each rating made during 2018 was measured over a time-frame of 3 months.

TipRanks discovered that two key sectors — healthcare and tech — dominated. Out of the top 10 analysts of last year, no less than 9 specialized in these two sectors. This underlines how healthcare stocks outperformed the rest of the market in 2018. Just one analyst from the financial sector (Steve Manaker) made it onto the list, while several sectors did not feature at all. In stark contrast, in 2017, only 1 of the top 10 analysts specialized in the healthcare sector.

KeyBanc, an Ohio-based corporate and investment bank, and Canaccord Genuity, a Canadian investment bank and financial services company, were the only banks to be represented by two analysts. KeyBanc, for example, takes 1st place with tech analyst Brent Bracelin, and 6th place with Rob Owens.

CEO of TipRanks, Uri Gruenbaum, commented, "While we are not an analyst endorsement platform, we are always excited to see those that generate excess returns and feel obligated to highlight them. Clearly, 2018 was the year of the smaller research firms as most of the top performing analysts came from private research firms."

The top 10 analysts of 2018 are:

Brent Bracelin of KeyBanc, tech: the number 1 analyst of 2018, Bracelin had a 74% success rate and a 12% average return per recommendation. Michael Wiederhorn of Oppenheimer, healthcare: 76% success rate, 9.9% average return. Richard Davis of Canaccord Genuity, tech: 72% success rate, 10.3% average return. Jeff Johnson of Robert W. Baird, healthcare: 64% success rate, 36% average return. Doug Schenkel of Cowen & Co, healthcare: 57% success rate, 24.4% average return. Rob Owens of KeyBanc, tech: 79% success rate, 12.7% average return. Richard Close of Canaccord Genuity, tech: 69% success rate, 12.8% average return. Matthew O'Brien of Piper Jaffray , healthcare: 68% success rate, 7.9% average return. Steve Manaker of Compass Point, financial: 90% success rate, 16.4% average return. Alex Arfaei of BMO Capital, healthcare: 84% success rate, 6.9% average return.

For more information on these top 10 analysts, visit TipRanks.

