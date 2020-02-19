Log in
Tipalti : Bypasses $10 Billion in Annual Transactions and Doubles Bookings of Its Global Payables Automation Platform

02/19/2020 | 08:04am EST

Fintech company reaches more than 900 customers and increases headcount almost 40%

Tipalti, the leading global payables automation platform, today announced that it has surpassed $10 billion in annual transactions. This achievement coincides with Tipalti exceeding 900 customers, once again doubling new customer bookings in 2019. Tipalti also added 65 new team members during the second half of 2019 with 240 employed as of Jan 1, 2020. This organizational growth includes Tipalti’s newest location in Vancouver B.C., Canada, as well as its offices in San Mateo, California and Kibbutz Glil-Yam, Israel.

“2019 was a landmark year for Tipalti’s growth, and further solidifies us as the choice payables solution for fast-growing and mid-sized businesses seeking to scale and future-proof financial operations,” said Chen Amit, CEO and co-founder of Tipalti. “2020 promises to be a continuation as we expand operations and bring even greater innovation to the payables automation space.”

In 2019, Tipalti raised $76 million in a Series D round of funding led by Zeev Ventures and maintained its best-in-class customer satisfaction rating of 98%. The company also ranked on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, which honors the fastest-growing tech companies in North America, for the second consecutive year and was also included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States for the second straight year in a row. Tipalti is one of only 61 companies that has been included on both the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists for two consecutive years.

For more information, visit https://tipalti.com.

About Tipalti

Tipalti is the only payables automation solution to streamline all phases of the global AP workflow in one holistic cloud platform. Tipalti makes it painless for finance departments to manage their entire supplier payments operation. Leading companies use Tipalti to scale their businesses efficiently with global growth, eliminating up to 80% of their supplier payments workload, accelerating financial close by 25%, and strengthening financial, regulatory, and tax compliance controls. Hundreds of fast-growing companies trust Tipalti to transform their payables operations including Amazon Twitch, Automattic, ClassPass, Zola, Roku, Zumba Fitness, Amplitude, Seeking Alpha, GoPro, Twitter, Roblox, Medium, GoDaddy, Vimeo, and Foursquare.


© Business Wire 2020
