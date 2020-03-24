Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tips For Working At Home – Advice From a Virtual Business Owner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 12:06am EDT

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With many employers and employees setting up shop on the dining room table to try and maintain business as usual during these changing times, one small business owner, Larry Aucoin, offers some advice on how to adjust to a work-at-home lifestyle.

After working from home for the past 15 years, Aucoin, who is co-founder of Optimal IdM, a global identity access management software company, said, “Working at home takes time getting used to. When you wake up, you’re at work. When you go to bed, you’re at work. It becomes a 24/7 experience and knowing how to disconnect becomes critical for your health and well-being.”

He offers these tips for both employees and managers working from home:

Tips for managers:

  • Set up a ‘Dash Board Report’ for each job/employee that monitors both quality of work and productivity. Some managers may be surprised to learn that for conscientious employees, both could actually increase!
  • Keep your eye on the department’s big picture. Get input from employees and develop a set of ‘transition’ goals that are measurable, focused on maintaining departmental productivity and that tie-in to the department’s mission statement and overall objectives.
  • Keep employees focused on big picture. Everyone is already stressed … demanding adherence to strict office schedules, such as workday hours, break times and lunch hours could turn this temporary journey into even more of a nightmare.
  • Managers should seek approval from their boss to streamline their own daily workloads, shifting from daily production tasks to incorporate proven ‘virtual management’ techniques, such as team meetings, impromptu check-in meetings with key individuals, sending out email updates on departmental happenings.
  • There is no water cooler … so make a virtual one. Use technology to give everyone the ability to keep the communication channels open.

Some tips for employees:

  • Working from home requires discipline. Create a schedule and stick to it.
  • Chances are, there are skills that need sharpening. Find online articles, training classes and tutorials that will help you.
  • Don’t watch TV! Binge watching the latest Netflix series is addictive and could be terminal to your career aspirations. Create a playlist of your favorite music instead.
  • Learn to recognize when you are most productive and guard that time religiously. Conversely, learn when you are not being productive and make a clean break for a few diversionary minutes and accomplish something that will help you get back on track … clean a window, vacuum a room, clean the kitchen sink … but stay away from the TV!
  • Breakfast:  Don't skip breakfast!  It is tempting to quickly check you work email when you get up, but it can suck you in and before you know it, two hours have passed.  Use the morning to socialize with you housemates before heading to your home office space.
  • Lunch: Do not eat lunch at your desk.  It is habit forming.  You need a break from work.
  • Hygiene:  This sounds basic, but set a goal to get a shower each day, perhaps during lunch.  It is a nice refresher!
  • Equipment:  If you can afford it, get a good chair, and 1 or even 2 extra monitors.  Additional monitors increase your productivity, which could allow you to get your job done quicker!  Ask your employer to fund these, they just might do it.
  • Exercise:  If you start feeling claustrophobic or stressed, get outside and take a walk. If possible, when on calls, walk around the room, or even go outside.  Use your mobile phone instead of your computer so you are not tied to your desk.
  • Car Insurance:  If you are working from home for a long period of time, remember to update your car insurance noting the number of days and miles you drive. Lower miles on your car will certainly lower your car insurance payments.
  • Do not disturb:  Let those living with you know when you are on a call so they don’t burst in saying something embarrassing while you are on an important call.
  • Window Office:  If possible sit by a window, it helps relieve the feeling of being stuck in an office.  (I like to look out at my bird feeders.)
  • Get a Hobby:  Since you are no longer commuting, figure out something useful to do with your extra time.  Try to get something accomplished each day with the extra time, it will make you feel much more productive.
  • Be Social: Scientists have found that isolation is damaging not only to our mental health, but to our physical health as well, especially our immune systems. Technology makes it easier than ever to keep in touch, so it’s worth making time to connect with someone every day.

Aucoin concluded by saying, “Finally, try not to get upset or stressed about minor issues. Stay focused on the big picture. We will get through this!”

About Larry Aucoin

Larry Aucoin, CTO and Managing Partner of Optimal IdM, is a recognized identity management expert with over 25 years of technical experience in data analysis, software development and management. Mr. Aucoin has been deploying identity management solutions since joining OpenNetwork Technologies in 2000 (acquired by BMC Software), and later with Oblix (acquired by Oracle). He earned a MS degree in Management Information Systems from the University of South Florida and currently resides in Atlanta, Ga.

About Optimal IdM
Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.

Optimal IdM has been named to the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, PCMag’s 2019 Best IAM Solutions list and received the 2019 CODiE Award for Best Identity & Access Security Solution. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abd93a15-a6ec-4e01-9d69-f9ebed16740b

Optimal IdM Contact: 
Matt Pitchford
Director of Marketing
matt.pitchford@optimalidm.com

Primary Logo

Larry Aucoin headshot

Larry Aucoin, Managing Partner at Optimal IdM

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:03aANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : Net Profit Jumped 30% in 2019
DJ
01:01aDiet Doc Highlights Growing Concern Over Emotional Eating Habits and Weight Gain
GL
01:01aPRESTO ENGINEERING : Reports Gender Equality Index Score
BU
01:00aLONGFOR : 2019 Net Profit Rose on Stronger Sales
DJ
12:58aK WAH INTERNATIONAL : KWIH Announces 2019 Annual Results, Underlying Profit Grows 5% to HK$3.16 billion
AQ
12:57aCHAMPION IRON : to ramp down mining operations at its Bloom Lake Mine, further to the government of Québec's COVID-19 containment directives
AQ
12:55aZTE : partners with KDDI to unveil new 5G smartphones in Japan
AQ
12:50aCHINA TELECOM : 2019 Net Profit Falls 3.3%
DJ
12:25aCOVID19 and Current Operations Update
NE
12:20aSilver One Provides Corporate Update; Assures Shareholders the Company Is Well Positioned Going Forward Throughout 2020-2021
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
2At Alibaba's Lazada, coronavirus measures become the latest culture conflict
3DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
4SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 sta..
5House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group