Tips for Beginners: How to Change Motorcycle Oil (Video)

Basic motorcycle maintenance to extend the ride: How to change motorcycle oil

One of the most basic motorcycle maintenance tasks is to keep up with your oil check schedule and know when to change motorcycle oil. Taking your ride to a shop can get pricey sometimes, so our two knowledgeable Bucketheads are stepping in once more to share how to change motorcycle oil on your own.

You all enjoyed our first Buckethead video, How to Perform a Motorcycle Pre-Check, so Nick and Will are back! Whether you are a new motorcycle rider, or you just want to save a bit of money by going the DIY route, we are going to help you extend your ride as long as possible by laying out the steps to change your motorcycle's oil. These two have many years under their belt as a motorcycle hobbyist and career mechanic, so be sure to weigh in on any maintenance tasks you'd like them to cover in the future!





