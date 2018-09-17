Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tips for International Adoption on World Adoption Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of World Adoption Day adoption attorney Nathalie Paluch, of the Law Office of Peter A. Lauzon, offers tips for passing the home study and interview required for many international adoptions this November 9, 2018.

Says Paluch, “While not every country or circumstance requires the home study, it is a good idea to prepare, because many agencies will want to meet with you and review your background, health, history, and finances.”

As the world celebrates World Adoption Day, Paluch and the Law Office of Peter A. Lauzon recognize the important role adoption has in helping children lead their happiest, healthiest and best lives to their full potential. Among the home study tips to consider in order to have a great outcome, Nathalie recommends:

  • Take care of yourself! Your medical records will be considered including body mass index, recent specialist referrals, and activity level. As you prepare for your home study remember that your wellness will be considered and use it as an opportunity to stay regular on your preventative checkups or join that gym.
  • Be yourself. Your home study will likely include interviews individually with prospective parents, and together, if you are adopting as a couple. If you are relaxed and transparent and on the same page as your partner, it will show.
  • For an agency, provide the home study “tip sheet” provided by the US agency overseeing international adoptions. This will help the agency completing the study to avoid small technicalities which could otherwise delay processing [link: https://www.uscis.gov/files/form/m-738.pdf]
  • Talk with an attorney. Legal advice can help you avoid surprises, errors, hassles or heartbreak.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICE OF PETER A. LAUZON: Offering representation for people in a broad range of challenging family law matters, the Law Office of Peter A. Lauzon excels in all aspects of family law, including divorce, custody and property division with an expertise in interstate and international custody and jurisdiction matters. http://www.lauzonfamilylaw.com https://www.facebook.com/LauzonFamilyLaw

ABOUT NATHALIE PALUCH: Named to the list of Super Lawyers “Rising Stars” and dedicated exclusively to helping clients with family law matters, Ms. Paluch, a Certified Family Law Specialist, is passionate about bringing peace of mind to her clients involved in complex family law matters involving adoption and guardianship cases. http://www.lauzonfamilylaw.com/About/Nathalie-Amir.shtml

Media Contact: Elysse Acosta, 760-490-5810, Elysse@feltenmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pEVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : Signs agreement with les ambassadeurs club
AQ
12:22pSPRINT : iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 Arrive at Sprint on Sept, 21; iPhone XR Available from Sprint on Oct. 26
AQ
12:22pSQUARE ENIX : Shadow of the Tomb Raider Available Now Worldwide
AQ
12:22pCHINA REINSURANCE : A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of China Reinsurance (Group) Corp. and Its Subsidiaries Following Acquisition Announcement
AQ
12:22pCUBIC : to Demonstrate Industry-leading Air Combat LVC Training Solutions at Air Space Cyber Conference
AQ
12:21pRBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED : MILITARY $381,248 Federal Contract Awarded to RBC Bearings
AQ
12:21pRBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED : MILITARY $54,250 Federal Contract Awarded to Accurate Bushing
AQ
12:21pBOX : MILITARY $13,133 Federal Contract Awarded to Sea Box
AQ
12:21pGENERAL ELECTRIC : MILITARY $5,591 Federal Contract Awarded to General Electric
AQ
12:21pOMNICELL : $1.61 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Omnicell
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5ARGEN-X : ARGEN X : argenx reports positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.