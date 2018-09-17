Tips for International Adoption on World Adoption Day

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of World Adoption Day adoption attorney Nathalie Paluch, of the Law Office of Peter A. Lauzon, offers tips for passing the home study and interview required for many international adoptions this November 9, 2018.



Says Paluch, “While not every country or circumstance requires the home study, it is a good idea to prepare, because many agencies will want to meet with you and review your background, health, history, and finances.”

As the world celebrates World Adoption Day, Paluch and the Law Office of Peter A. Lauzon recognize the important role adoption has in helping children lead their happiest, healthiest and best lives to their full potential. Among the home study tips to consider in order to have a great outcome, Nathalie recommends:

Take care of yourself! Your medical records will be considered including body mass index, recent specialist referrals, and activity level. As you prepare for your home study remember that your wellness will be considered and use it as an opportunity to stay regular on your preventative checkups or join that gym.

Be yourself. Your home study will likely include interviews individually with prospective parents, and together, if you are adopting as a couple. If you are relaxed and transparent and on the same page as your partner, it will show.

For an agency, provide the home study “tip sheet” provided by the US agency overseeing international adoptions. This will help the agency completing the study to avoid small technicalities which could otherwise delay processing [link: https://www.uscis.gov/files/form/m-738.pdf ]

] Talk with an attorney. Legal advice can help you avoid surprises, errors, hassles or heartbreak.

