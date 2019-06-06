Tips to Redesign Your Working Capital Management System | A New Article by Quantzig

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized
analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article
on tips to improve working
capital management. A robust working capital management system
ensures that the company maintains adequate cash flow to meet its
short-term undertakings. Any failure of a company in maintaining its net
working capital can impact business operations remarkably. Therefore, in
today’s competitive business landscape, effective working capital
management should be one of the top priorities of businesses.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005471/en/
Tips to nurture your working capital management (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Working capital is an efficient metric to measure the liquidity,
efficiency, and overall health of a company,” says a supply chain
analytics expert from Quantzig.
When a company lacks enough working capital to fulfill its obligations
that can result in financial insolvency which in turn can lead to the
liquidation of assets, legal troubles, and potential bankruptcy. Thus,
it is crucial for all businesses to have proper working capital
management in place.
Want to know how working capital management can help in improving
visibility of key-value KPIs? Get
in touch with our experts now.
Secret tips to manage your working capital
Tip #1: Optimize inventory and manage procurement
Inventory management plays an important role in yielding most out of
your net working capital. Neither excess nor inadequate stocks are good
for the performance of the inventory. Both can result in loss of revenue
and can damage customer relationships. Therefore, companies should focus
on establishing smooth communication between departments to avoid
unnecessary levels of stock.
Our working capital solutions can help businesses to meet their
near-term cash needs and improve flexibility. Request
a free proposal to gain better insights into our
portfolio of supply chain analytics solutions.
Tip #2: Pay vendors on time
Working capital analysis unveils that companies punctual at their
payment maintain better relationships with their vendors. Also, such
companies can grab better deals, discounts and payment terms. This can
be taken as a counter-intuitive approach to working capital management.
Happy suppliers can help in driving significant costs savings in the
long run.
Want more tips to enhance your working capital management? Read the
complete article here.
Advanced supply chain analytics solutions can help companies to
prevent inventory wastages and transform end-to-end process. Request
a free demo now to know more.
About Quantzig
Quantzig
is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK,
Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our
clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to
leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists
of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more
information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005471/en/