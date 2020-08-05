Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tired of Meal Replacement Shakes That Taste Like Flavored Dirt, First-Time Entrepreneurs Launch Soul ShāXe in the Midst of the Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 09:43am EDT

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Scott and Rachel Penick have launched Soul ShāXe, a better way to have a quick healthy meal without meal prepping. These 40-year-old parents of four saw a gap in the health food market for meal replacement shakes and decided to fill it. “We’ve used competitors’ products for years, but have always been disappointed that nothing ‘had it all.’ The better tasting shakes have too many carbs and too many ingredients we can’t pronounce. The nutritionally decent shakes taste like flavored dirt,” said Rachel.

The couple set out to create their perfect meal replacement shake, something that would also appeal to other health-conscious parents, busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts. During months of product development preceding Soul ShāXe’s launch, Scott used any time he could carve out from his day job as an attorney to research ingredients, packaging and production facilities. In the evenings, he and Rachel discussed his research and brainstormed names for their new meal replacement shake. “Soul ShāXe” was idea number 93.

After months of research and product development, it was time to write a big check to produce Soul ShāXe - right in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. “People are going to come out of this pandemic one of two ways,” Scott said. “They are either going to lose months of their lives living in fear, or they are going to conquer their fears and come out stronger than ever. We are determined to be in the latter group.” Deep breaths taken, life savings significantly depleted, Soul ShāXe has gone from dream to reality.

Soul ShāXe is the top plant-based, high-protein, superfood-rich meal replacement shake. Each serving of its three flavors, “Earth to Chocolate,” “Vanilla Love” and “P.B. no J.” provides 21-23 grams of protein, only 8-9 grams of carbs, zero grams of sugar, 100% of eight B-vitamins and a powerful blend of more than forty-five plant-based ingredients, including superfoods like moringa, turmeric, curcumin, maitake mushrooms, ginger, camu camu, acai berries, kale and more. Learn more about Soul ShāXe at https://SoulShaXe.com. You can also follow the company on Instagram @soul_shaxe and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SoulShaXe/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:02aGLOBALDATA : BP to move heavily in acquisitions & divestments to deliver new strategy, says GlobalData
PU
10:02aC-SUITE AT THE OPEN : Essam Hamza, CEO, CloudMD Software & Services Inc. tells his Company's Story. Filmed in June, 2020
AQ
10:02aGLOBALDATA : Growing need for personal mobility and strong rural demand boosting 2-wheeler sales in India, says GlobalData
PU
10:02aQUARTER REVIEW AND PRESS CONFERENCE NOW AT 2 : 00 p.m.
PU
10:02aAVAX S A : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
PU
10:02aDISCOVERY : REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
10:02aCHIMERA INVESTMENT : 2Q 2020 Earnings Supplement
PU
10:02aGenesis Financial Solutions Partners With Tavant for Enterprise-Wide Digital Transformation
BU
10:02aCERESA : Secures Seed Funding to Power Its Next Generation Leadership and Mentoring Platform to Foster Diverse Leadership and Address the Access Gap
BU
10:02aRIGHTWAY HEALTHCARE : Appoints PBM Industry Leader Mark Thierer as Executive Chairman
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group