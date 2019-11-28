'Tis the season: Quotes from shoppers ahead of America's biggest shopping day

The following are quotations from shoppers ahead of America's biggest shopping day.

KIMBERLY VALDEPENA, 52, SHOPPING AT WALMART WITH HER DAUGHTER IN TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA:

"I like to get a little head start and see what kinds of deals are coming for Black Friday."

SHARIDA GALLOWAY, 48, SHOPPING AT A WALMART IN CHICAGO:

"There were people here since 4 o'clock ... I had to wait in line to get in... I feel bad. They should limit what people can get. People got six TVs in their car ... they should have set a limit, like two per family - give everyone a chance to get things."

PATRICIO GARCIA, 38, SHOPPING AT A TARGET IN CHICAGO:

"We've waited for a month or so to get a new car seat."

IVAN RODRIGUEZ, 32, SALESMAN AT A TARGET IN CHICAGO:

"Right now it's just warming up - a lot of people are looking more for TVs and electronics so everything's still smooth ... it'll be about the same tomorrow. I used to miss spending Thanksgiving with my family, but not as much now. I've done this three years."

BRYON TOLENTINO, 33, HEAD OF THE STATIONERY DEPARTMENT AT A WALMART IN CHICAGO:

"I don't expect that many people tomorrow ... they'll know we've run out of the main products with the deals like the TVs ... I thought it'd be so crowded you couldn't even walk. I haven't heard of any fighting, any arguments."

ROCHELLE JUDE, 18, WINDOW SHOPPING FOR STUART WEITZMAN SHOES AT MACY'S IN NEW YORK:

"I had a Thanksgiving party yesterday, so coming out tonight is no problem."

CINDY JONES, 59 and SCOTT MACDONALD, 60, SHOPPING AT MACY'S FLAGSHIP STORE IN NEW YORK:

"We're traveling on vacation ... looking for a real good deal."

LAMAR MILLS, 48, SHOPPING AT MACY'S IN NEW YORK:

"My kids were in the (Macy's) parade ... We're actually going to have Thanksgiving dinner here."

CARA BEGLEY, 35, SHOPPING AT MACY'S IN NEW YORK:

"I'm heading back to Kentucky tonight and wanted to try to get some souvenirs and Christmas presents here."

(Reporting by Melissa Fares, Andrew Kelly and Shannon Stapleton in New York, Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Nick Zieminski)