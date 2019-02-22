Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Titan IC : Talk High Speed Content Inspection at Mobile World Congress 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 04:16am EST

Titan IC, the company behind RXP, the world-leading technology for accelerated security analytics, will showcase their capabilities in the field of in-depth, at-speed content inspection at the 2019 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Already a key component within many leading network security devices, RXP performs many thousands of complex, parallel searches at line speed to offload and accelerate content analysis and the detection of threats.

Representing Titan IC at this global technology event will be CEO, Noel McKenna & VP Sales, Ian Wilson who will share details of the latest developments and evolution in the company’s offering. These include:

  • RXP Available on SDAccel for Xilinx FPGAs
    The launch of RXP within Xilinx’s SDAccel environment provides engineers with the tools to develop FPGA-accelerated data center applications based on Titan’s Reg Ex processing technology using standard programming languages and high-level frameworks.
  • RXP Cloud-based development via AWS
    For those developing high end search and scan applications, RXP is available as Hyperion F1 RegEx file scan on the Amazon EC2 F1 compute instance. This cloud-based FPGA image offers developers a chance to explore all the key benefits of RXP on an easy pay-as-you-go basis via the Amazon marketplace.
  • RXP At Lightning Speed
    Recent developments on our core RXP RegEx processor and compiler ensure that it can support speeds up to 100Gb/s on FPGA and ASIC.
  • RXP for SmartNIC
    RXP is gaining significant traction with those developing ASIC SmartNIC. RXP delivers the high-speed, advanced content processing required for networking on-the-edge at a fraction of the overall power budget of a pure software implementation.

Titan IC will be available to meet with all interested parties at the Great Britain & Northern Ireland pavilion in Hall 7, stand 7B-41 at Mobile World Congress from the 25th-28th February.

----ends-----

About Titan IC

Titan IC is a world leading supplier of hardware engines for content and network processing, for both low cost, low footprint applications, as well as high performance complex regular expression processing.

Titan IC’s core RXP technology is a highly-sophisticated, hardware-based regular expression engine (accelerator) for detecting strings, malware and viruses in network data by using complex regular expressions. The technology can scan up to 1M regular expressions in parallel on network speeds of 100Gb/s and beyond, utilizing a fully scalable, flexible and parallel architecture. This progressive technology can be used in various applications such as security processing, data loss prevention, intrusion detection/prevention systems, DDoS protection, big data analytics, and SmartNICs.

Built around a highly-skilled team of leading engineers and academics, the company is located in the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter which is fast becoming the cyber security hub for Europe

Learn more at http://titan-ic.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:07aPART 1 : IBM's predictions for our technological future
AQ
05:06aBTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc
PU
05:06aMobile World Congress 2019 I Cision Roundup
PR
05:06aAFCON : 2019 - Omeruo Banks On Eagles to Win Title
AQ
05:05aADIDAS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:03aKENYA AIRWAYS : KQ future bleak as MPs reject merger with KAA
AQ
05:03aSCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:01aMODERN TIMES MTG : Agenda for NENT Group's first Capital Markets Day
AQ
05:01aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and Intel to show live demo of 4G + 5G dynamic spectrum sharing at MWC 2019
AQ
05:01aIC A/S : Interim CEO of Tiger of Sweden appointed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO. : Apple teams with Ant Financial, banks for interest-free iPhone financing in China
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : discloses SEC probe, cuts dividend, misses earnings forecasts
4ISS : ISS : 2018 results delivered in line with outlook – strong organic growth expectations of 5%-7% in..
5GLENCORE : GLENCORE : China says Australian coal imports remain normal, Canberra seeks to calm investors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.