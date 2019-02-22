Titan IC : Talk High Speed Content Inspection at Mobile World Congress 2019

Titan IC, the company behind RXP, the world-leading technology for accelerated security analytics, will showcase their capabilities in the field of in-depth, at-speed content inspection at the 2019 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Already a key component within many leading network security devices, RXP performs many thousands of complex, parallel searches at line speed to offload and accelerate content analysis and the detection of threats.

Representing Titan IC at this global technology event will be CEO, Noel McKenna & VP Sales, Ian Wilson who will share details of the latest developments and evolution in the company’s offering. These include:

RXP Available on SDAccel for Xilinx FPGAs

The launch of RXP within Xilinx’s SDAccel environment provides engineers with the tools to develop FPGA-accelerated data center applications based on Titan’s Reg Ex processing technology using standard programming languages and high-level frameworks.

RXP Cloud-based development via AWS

For those developing high end search and scan applications, RXP is available as Hyperion F1 RegEx file scan on the Amazon EC2 F1 compute instance. This cloud-based FPGA image offers developers a chance to explore all the key benefits of RXP on an easy pay-as-you-go basis via the Amazon marketplace.

RXP At Lightning Speed

Recent developments on our core RXP RegEx processor and compiler ensure that it can support speeds up to 100Gb/s on FPGA and ASIC.

RXP for SmartNIC

RXP is gaining significant traction with those developing ASIC SmartNIC. RXP delivers the high-speed, advanced content processing required for networking on-the-edge at a fraction of the overall power budget of a pure software implementation.

Titan IC will be available to meet with all interested parties at the Great Britain & Northern Ireland pavilion in Hall 7, stand 7B-41 at Mobile World Congress from the 25th-28th February.

About Titan IC

Titan IC is a world leading supplier of hardware engines for content and network processing, for both low cost, low footprint applications, as well as high performance complex regular expression processing.

Titan IC’s core RXP technology is a highly-sophisticated, hardware-based regular expression engine (accelerator) for detecting strings, malware and viruses in network data by using complex regular expressions. The technology can scan up to 1M regular expressions in parallel on network speeds of 100Gb/s and beyond, utilizing a fully scalable, flexible and parallel architecture. This progressive technology can be used in various applications such as security processing, data loss prevention, intrusion detection/prevention systems, DDoS protection, big data analytics, and SmartNICs.

Built around a highly-skilled team of leading engineers and academics, the company is located in the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter which is fast becoming the cyber security hub for Europe

Learn more at http://titan-ic.com.

