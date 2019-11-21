Log in
Titan Medical : Handelsaftalen mellem EU og Singapore træder i kraft

11/21/2019 | 11:02am EST

Upon the entry into force today of the EU-Singapore trade agreement, Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström said:

'The EU-Singapore trade agreement - effective as of today - will boost trade, benefitting companies, farmers, workers and consumers on both sides. It will also become a gateway to the fast-growing Southeast-Asian region.At a time when the fundamentals of open and rules-based global trade are put into question, we need agreements like this more than ever. The EU-Singapore deal is the 16th trade agreement we have put in place since 2014. We have now the largest trade network in the world, including 42 trade agreements with 73 partners.'

With the entry into force of the agreement, Singapore will now:

  • remove all remaining tariffs on EU products;
  • provide new opportunities for EU services' providers, among others in sectors such as telecommunications, environmental services, engineering, computing and maritime transport. It will also make the business environment more predictable;
  • provide legal protection for138 iconic European food and drink products, known as Geographical Indications. This is an important step considering that Singapore is already the third largest destination for such European speciality products.
  • remove regulatory obstacles to trade in key sectors, for instance by recognising the EU's safety tests for cars and many electronic appliances or by accepting labels that EU companies use for textiles.

Singapore is by far the EU's largest trading partner in the Southeast Asian region, with a total bilateral trade in goods of over €53 billion and another €51 billion of trade in services. Over 10,000 EU companies are established in Singapore and use it as a hub for the whole Pacific region. The country is also the number one location for European investment in Asia, with investment between the EU and Singapore growing rapidly in recent years: combined bilateral investment stocks reached €344 billion in2017.

For More Information

MEMO: Key elements of the EU-Singapore trade and investment agreements

Thematic factsheets

Map of EU companies doing business with Singapore

Impact of the agreement for each Member State: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom

Exporters' stories

Texts of the trade and investment agreements

More resources on the EU-Singapore agreements

EU Delegation to Singapore website

EU-ASEAN relations

Disclaimer

Europa-Kommissionen - Repræsentation i Danmark published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 15:50:00 UTC
