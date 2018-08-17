Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2018-2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Titanium
Titanium in the global aerospace industry is expected to reach an
estimated $5.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2030.
The future of titanium in the global aerospace market looks promising
with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, military aircraft,
helicopter, general aviation, and regional aircraft. The major growth
drivers for this market are increasing deliveries of aircraft and the
demand for lightweight titanium materials.
Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics for titanium
in the global aerospace industry, includes developing technology to
reduce production cost and increasing applications of titanium in
aircraft.
Aircraft structure will remain the largest application over the forecast
period. The major parts fabricated from titanium include seat tracks,
fuselage chords, door frame, wing spar, and crown bulkhead chord.
Increased focus on weight reduction and fuel efficiency by aircraft
manufacturers has augmented the use of titanium alloys in aircraft
structure.
Within the titanium in global aerospace industry, commercial aircraft is
expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth by
aircraft type due to an increase in aircraft delivery and increasing
penetration of titanium alloys in commercial aircraft.
North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the
highest growth over the forecast period due to a significant increase in
aircraft deliveries and increasing demand for lightweight materials.
Some of the titanium companies profiled in this report include
VSMPO-AVISMA, Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated, Allegheny Technologies
Incorporated, Alcoa (previously RTI International Metals), Baoji
Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., and Kobelco Group and others.
Scope of the Report
Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry by Aircraft Type
[Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2012 to 2030]:
-
Commercial Aircraft
-
Military Aircraft
-
Helicopter
-
General Aviation
-
Regional Aircraft
Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry by Application Type
[Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2012 to 2030]:
-
Structure (airframe)
-
Engine
-
Other
Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry by Alloy Type [Value
($M) and Volume (M lbs) for 2017]:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Competitor Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
-
Alcoa
-
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)
-
Baoji Titanium Industry Co. Ltd.
-
Berkshire Hathaway (Precision Castparts Corp.)
-
VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation
