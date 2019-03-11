UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K

(Mark One)

X ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

Or

[ ]TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from ________________________ to ______________________

Commission File Number

000-51372

Omega Flex, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Pennsylvania 23-1948942 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 451 Creamery Way, Exton, PA 19341 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code 610-524-7272 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Name of each exchange on which registered Common NASDAQ Global Market Securities registered pursuant to section 12(g) of the Act: Title of each class

Not applicable(Title of class)

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes [ ] No [X]

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act.

Yes [ ] No [X]Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subjectto such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes [X] No [ ]Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant wasrequired to submit such files).

Yes [X] No [ ]Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K (§ 229.405 of this chapter) is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference inPart III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K.

[X]Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," and "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (check one):

Large accelerated filer [ ] Accelerated filer [X] Non-accelerated filer [ ] Smaller reporting company [ ] Emerging Growth Company [ ]If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act Yes [ ] No [ ]

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes [ ]No [X]The aggregate market value of voting and non-voting common shares held by non-affiliates of the registrant as of June 30, 2018, the last business day of the second quarter of 2018, was $228,182,748.

The number of shares of common stock outstanding as of March 1, 2019 was 10,091,822.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

The information required by Part III (Items 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14) is incorporated by reference from the registrant's definitive proxy statement (to be filed pursuant to Regulation 14A) for the 2019 annual meeting of shareholders to be held on June 11, 2019.

Omega Flex, Inc. TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PART I

Item 1.

Item 1A.

Business Risk Factors

4

11

Item 1B.

Item 2.

Unresolved Staff Comments Properties

17

17

Item 3.

Item 4.

Legal Proceedings Mine Safety Disclosures

17

18

PART II

Item 5.

Market for Registrant's Common Equity, and Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities

18

Item 6.

Selected Financial Data

20

Item 7.

Item 7A.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risks

20

31

Item 8.

Financial Statements and Supplementary Data

32

Item 9.

Item 9A.

Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosures Controls and Procedures

56

56

Item 9B.

Other Information

57

PART III

Item 10.

Item 11.

Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance Executive Compensation

57

57

Item 12.

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management

58

Item 13.

Item 14.

Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions, and Director Independence Principal Accountant Fees and Services

58

58

PART IVItem 15.

Item 16.

Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules Form 10-K Summary

58 61

PART I

Item 1 - BUSINESS

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this Annual Report on Form 10-K that are not historical facts -- but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events -- constitute forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "intend," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "hopes," "likely," "will," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Omega Flex, Inc., or industry results, to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date of this annual report statement. We undertake no obligation to update the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, conditions or circumstances.

GENERAL

DESCRIPTION OF OUR BUSINESS

Overview of the Company

Omega Flex, Inc. (Omega Flex) is a leading manufacturer of flexible metal hose, and is currently engaged in a number of different markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and other industries.

The Company's business is managed as a single operating segment that consists of the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The Company's products are concentrated in residential and commercial construction, and general industrial markets, with a comprehensive portfolio of intellectual property and patents issued in various countries around the world. The Company's primary product, flexible gas piping, is used for gas piping within residential and commercial buildings. Through its flexibility and ease of use, the Company's TracPipe®and TracPipe®CounterStrike®flexible gas piping, along with its fittings distributed under the trademarks AutoSnap®and AutoFlare®, allows users to substantially cut the time required to install gas piping, as compared to traditional methods. The Company's products are primarily manufactured at its Exton, Pennsylvania facilities in the United States, and in Banbury, Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom. A majority of the Company's sales across all industries are generated through independent outside sales organizations such as sales representatives, wholesalers and distributors, or a combination of both. The Company has a broad distribution network in North America and to a lesser extent in other global markets.

Industry Overview

The flexible metal hose industry is highly fragmented and diverse, with over 10 companies producing flexible metal hose in the United States, and at least that many in Europe and Asia. Because of its simple and ubiquitous nature, flexible metal hose can be applied and has been applied to a number of different applications across a broad range of industries.

The major market categories for flexible metallic hose include (1) automotive, (2) aerospace, (3) residential, commercial, and institutional construction, and (4) general industrial. Omega Flex participates in the latter two markets for flexible metallic hose. The residential and commercial construction markets utilize corrugated stainless steel tubing (CSST) primarily for flexible gas piping, double containment piping for conveying diesel fuel and gasoline from a storage tank to a dispenser or back-up generator. The Company utilizes corrugated copper -4-

tubing for medical gases in medical care facilities, including hospitals, clinics, dental and veterinary offices and long-term care facilities. The general industrial market includes all of the processing industries, the most important of which include primary steel, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and specialty applications for the transfer of fluids at both extremely low and high temperatures, (such as the conveying of cryogenic liquids) and a highly fragmented Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) market, as well as the maintenance and repair market.

None of our competitors appear to be dominant in more than one market. We are a leading supplier of flexible metal hose in each of the markets in which we participate. Our assessment of our overall competitive position is based on several factors. The flexible gas piping market in the U.S. is currently concentrated in the residential housing market. Based on the reports issued by the national trade groups on housing construction, the level of acceptance of flexible gas piping in the construction market, and the average usage of flexible gas piping in a residential building, we believe that we are able to estimate with a reasonable level of accuracy the size of the total gas piping market. In addition, the Company is a member of an industry trade group comprised of the largest manufacturers of CSST in the United States, which compiles and distributes sales volume statistics for its members relative to flexible gas piping. Based on our sales and the statistics described above, the Company believes it can estimate its position within that market. For other applications, industry trade groups collect and report data related to these markets, and we can then compare and estimate our status within that group as a whole. In addition, the customer base for the products that we sell, and the identity of the manufacturers aligned with those customers is fairly well known, which again allows the Company to extract information and estimate its market position. Lastly, the term "leading" implies a host of factors other than sales volume and market share position. It includes the range and capability of the product line, history of product development and new product launches, all of which information is in the public domain. Based on all of this information, the Company is reasonably confident that it is indeed a leader in the major market segments in which it participates.

Development of Business

Incorporated in 1975 under the name of Tofle America, Inc., the Company was originally established as the subsidiary of a Japanese manufacturer of flexible metal hose. For a number of years, we were a manufacturer of flexible metal hose that was sold primarily to customers using the hose for incorporation into finished assemblies for industrial applications. We later changed our name to Omega Flex, Inc., and in 1996, we were acquired by Mestek, Inc. (Mestek).

In January 2005, Mestek announced its intention to distribute its equity ownership in our common stock to the Mestek shareholders. A registration statement for the Omega Flex common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the registration statement was declared effective on July 22, 2005. We also listed our common stock on the NASDAQ National Market (now the NASDAQ Global Market) under the stock symbol "OFLX", and began public trading of our common stock on August 1, 2005. All Mestek shareholders as of the record date for the distribution received one share of Omega Flex common stock for each share of Mestek common stock owned as of the record date. We are now a totally separate company from Mestek, and we do not use or share any material assets or services of Mestek in conducting our business.

Over the years, most of the Company's business has been generated from Omega Flex, Inc., and concentrated in North America, but the Company also has two foreign subsidiaries located in the United Kingdom, which are largely focused on European and other international markets. The Company also has a local subsidiary which owns the Company's Exton, Pennsylvania real estate.

Overview of Current Business

Products

The Company's business is managed as a single operating segment that consists of the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories.

The Company has had the most success within the residential construction industry with its flexible gas piping products, TracPipe®, which was introduced in 1997, and its more robust counterpart -5-