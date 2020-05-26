TitleFlex™ by DataTrace Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®

—Stevie winners will be celebrated during virtual awards ceremony on August 5—

DataTrace Information Services LLC, the nation’s largest provider of data and automation solutions to the title and settlement services industry, announced today it won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Business Information Solution category in the 18th annual American Business Awards® for the TitleFlex™ by DataTrace solution.

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. TitleFlex by DataTrace was nominated in the Business Information Solution category for supporting the real estate industry by integrating disparate data sets, harnessing machine learning and driving workflow efficiencies.

Fueled by full geographic coverage of U.S. property data and over 7 billion document images, TitleFlex by DataTrace provides support for a variety of needs across the industry in a single-source platform. With integrated nationwide school data, dynamic opportunity zones map overlays and a patented Entity Extraction Engine that pulls full legal and vesting information, customers can choose from a wide variety of reports and documents to build customized, professional packages for their clients.

“The recognition of TitleFlex reflects our commitment to innovation and helping our customers achieve their business objectives. Our collective expertise in title servicing and developing new technologies delivers results that set our clients apart,” said Robert Karraa, president of DataTrace. “We continue to invest in data, technology and people to meet the diverse needs of our industry through innovative solutions.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200526005078/en/